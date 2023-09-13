88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

See locations for pumpkin patches in San Antonio, surrounding areas 🎃

Orange you pumped for fall?

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Trending, San Antonio, Halloween, Data, Outdoors, KSATKids
Pumpkin patch (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – As we move away from triple-digit heat and transition into the fall season it’s time for a tradition many families look forward to — visiting a pumpkin patch.

KSAT has compiled a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit in the San Antonio area.

This list is not all-inclusive but each location has been confirmed to have a patch that will open for the 2023 season. Dates and hours vary by location.

If you’re eager to pick your pumpkins now, you don’t have to wait until October. Some pumpkin patches open as early as mid-September and others open later in the season but don’t close up shop until mid-November.

Map of pumpkin patch locations:

If you know of a pumpkin patch that’s not on the map, feel free to email me so I can add it.

Shoutout to the weather for finally cooling off a little bit so Texans can go pick pumpkins in peace. 🎃 Be sure to check the forecast before you head out so you know what to wear!

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email