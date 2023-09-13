See locations for pumpkin patches in San Antonio, surrounding areas 🎃

SAN ANTONIO – As we move away from triple-digit heat and transition into the fall season it’s time for a tradition many families look forward to — visiting a pumpkin patch.

KSAT has compiled a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit in the San Antonio area.

This list is not all-inclusive but each location has been confirmed to have a patch that will open for the 2023 season. Dates and hours vary by location.

If you’re eager to pick your pumpkins now, you don’t have to wait until October. Some pumpkin patches open as early as mid-September and others open later in the season but don’t close up shop until mid-November.

Map of pumpkin patch locations:

If you know of a pumpkin patch that’s not on the map, feel free to email me so I can add it.

Shoutout to the weather for finally cooling off a little bit so Texans can go pick pumpkins in peace. 🎃 Be sure to check the forecast before you head out so you know what to wear!