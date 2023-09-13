Watch October’s annular eclipse at one of these events in South Texas

The annular solar eclipse will take place just before noon on Saturday, October 14 in San Antonio.

Calling all eclipse enthusiasts! Multiple events across South Central Texas will take place on Oct. 14 when the annular eclipse takes to the sky.

An annular eclipse is when the moon moves in front of the sun, creating a ‘ring of fire’ effect. The eclipse will last a little over four minutes in San Antonio on Saturday, Oct. 14, and will occur just before noon.

Here are a few events that will be taking place across the area if you want to check it out:

Roar & Soar: Eclipse Extravaganza at the San Antonio Zoo

Multiple activities will be offered at the zoo on Saturday, Oct. 14, starting at 10 a.m.

Attendees can learn about nocturnal animals, how the moon’s cycles impact animal behavior, and study the animals’ behavior as well.

Special viewing glasses will be handed out to use when the eclipse takes place.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets by visiting the San Antonio Zoo’s website.

Scobee Education Center: La Fiesta del Sol - Celebration of the Sun

Guest speakers, live entertainment, multiple activities and solar-filtered telescopes will be available at the Scobee Education Center.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Free solar filter glasses will also be available for families to use when the eclipse takes place, while supplies last.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets by visiting the Scobee Education Center’s website.

Uvalde County Stellar Fest

Multiple events will be taking place over the weekend (Oct. 13 - 15) in Uvalde County. Activities will be offered in multiple spots across the county, specifically Uvalde, Concan, and Garner State Park. Most of the events are open to the public, minus the Clay Walker concert and golf tournament in Concan.

Uvalde

Activities, food trucks, a car show, live entertainment and more will be speckled throughout the town, mainly on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14.

Check out the itinerary for Uvalde’s lineup by visiting their website here

Concan

A cornhole tournament, multiple food options and live entertainment will be showcased on Friday, Oct. 13.

A beer and wine festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 along with live entertainment, including a Clay Walker concert on Saturday night.

Sunday, Oct. 15 will feature a golf tournament at Frio Valley Ranch Golf Course.

Check out the itinerary for Concan’s lineup by visiting their website here

Garner State Park

Multiple presentations and interactive activities will be available for all ages on Saturday morning to help attendees learn and practice how to view the eclipse safely.

Visitors will then be able to view the eclipse across the park, either by themselves or in a guided group.

Garner State Park will end the night with a Glow Party dance and guided stargazing tour.

Sunday, Oct. 15 will feature a showcase and preview of the 2024 total solar eclipse happening on April 8.

Check out the itinerary for Garner State Park’s lineup by visiting their website here.

Bandera Natural History Museum: DinoSolar Eclipse Event

Experience the annular eclipse at the Bandera Natural History Museum on Saturday, October 14.

Crafts, t-shirts, and tours will be available during the event.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. followed by the opening of the museum at 10 a.m.

An astronomer will also be onsite to answer questions and help attendees practice safe viewing.

Reservations are required, and the admission fee is $50 per vehicle with a maximum of six occupants.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk: Rooftop Solar Eclipse Viewing Event

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk’s rooftop pool deck will be open for their Solar Eclipse Viewing Event on Saturday, Oct. 14 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Food, eclipse-themed cocktails and mocktails, and complimentary eclipse glasses will be available for attendees.

Tickets cost $45 per person and can be purchased here

