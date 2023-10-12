FAQs for Saturday’s Annular Eclipse

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, South Central Texas and the Hill Country will have a front-row seat to see the annular solar eclipse. As your official Eclipse Authority station, we will have everything you need to enjoy the spectacular event, including multiple livestreams.

Meteorologist Adam Caskey answers your frequently asked questions about the phenomenon.

Q: Will it get dark outside?

A: NO – but it will dim as if you’re in the shade for up to 5 minutes.

Q: Is it safe to be outside?

A: YES

Q: Can I ever look at the eclipse?

A: ONLY with certified eyewear such as “eclipse glasses.” If you’re a welder, most welding masks are safe for use.

Q: Will really good, polarized sunglasses work to view the eclipse?

A: NO – you can still easily burn your eyes. Only use certified eyewear to look at the eclipse.

Q: I don’t have eclipse glasses, so how can I view it?

A: INDIRECT VIEWING – such as using a homemade pinhole projector OR look at shadows on the ground where you’ll see the effect of the moon shading the sun.

Q: Can I look at the eclipse through a colander?

A: NO – however you can have the sun shine through the colander, and view the shadows cast on the ground by the holes, which will show the effect of the eclipse.

Q: Will it get cooler outside?

A: Up to a 10° temperature drop is possible during an Annular Eclipse.

Q: What will it feel like outside?

A: During the peak, it’ll feel as if you’re in the shade.

Q: Will the sun be totally blocked by the moon?

A: NO – at it’s peak, the sun will be 90% obscured, but even the remaining 10% provides enough light and UV radiation to burn your eyes if looking directly at the sun.

Q: Can I take a photo or video of the eclipse with my phone?

A: Only with a certified filter attached to your phone.

Q: Will I be able to see ‘Bailey’s Beads’?

A: Only with a telescope (with proper filter attached) and only for a few seconds.

Q: My kids have a game outside Saturday morning. Will they be safe?

A: YES – but remind them to NEVER look directly at the sun. Instead, view the eclipse indirectly such as in shadows cast on the ground.

Q: Do I need sunscreen?

A: No more than usual.

Q: Why is it called a ‘ring of fire’ or ‘annular eclipse’?

A: ‘Annulus’ is Latin for ‘ring,’ and the sun makes a ring of fire for up to 5 minutes around the moon during the peak period of annularity (starting at 11:52am in downtown San Antonio).

Q: Do I need special glasses just to go outside?

A: NO – you only need certified eye protection if you plan to look directly at the sun.

Q: Do my pets need glasses?

A: NO – your pets know not to look at the sun, so they’re totally safe. However, they may act differently during the peak.

