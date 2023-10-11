Watch Live: Annular solar eclipse, livestream with KSAT meteorologists on October 14

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, South Central Texas and the Hill Country will have a front-row seat to see the annular solar eclipse.

As your official Eclipse Authority station, we will have everything you need to enjoy the spectacular event, including live streams.

Our day-of coverage will start Saturday with GMSA on KSAT-TV at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Then an eclipse livestream with the KSAT meteorologists from 11 a.m. to noon that you can watch wherever you are by using the KSAT weather app on your phone. It will also be available to watch on KSAT.com and the KSAT+ streaming app.

You can also watch a feed of the entire eclipse event from about 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in case you’re not in the viewing area of the ring of fire, can’t get outside or don’t have the necessary viewing glasses.

KSAT already has a lot of good eclipse information online, including the local times for the eclipse, details on some public viewing events, how to protect your eyes during eclipse viewing and even how to make a pinhole projector.

We’d love to see your photos and videos of the annular eclipse, BUT, be sure to take the necessary safety precautions! Keep those eclipse glasses on while taking pictures and be aware that the sun could also damage your camera, so you will also need to use a filter to protect your camera lens.

Here’s a list of some eclipse articles on KSAT:

The peak viewing area for the annular solar eclipse will be along a path from Oregon down to the Gulf of Mexico. The path includes much of the KSAT viewing area including cities in the Hill Country, San Antonio, Pleasanton and Floresville.

While varying portions of a solar eclipse will be viewable in North, Central, and South America — not everyone will see the “ring of fire” when the moon blocks all but the outside edge of the sun, creating just a halo of sunlight.

Texas — and the Hill Country, specifically — are lucky enough to get premiere viewing of two rare eclipses within six months. We’re also in the path of April’s total solar eclipse.

If you have any other questions about the annular eclipse, submit them using the form below and the KSAT meteorologists may answer them during Saturday’s livestream.