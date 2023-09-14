ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE: How to view the rare astronomical phenomenon

Mark your calendars for Oct. 14! That’s when the path of a rare annular solar eclipse will pass through San Antonio and the Hill Country.

KEY POINTS:

An annular solar eclipse is when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a ‘ring of fire’ in the sky

The path of an annular solar eclipse will move through San Antonio & the Hill Country on Saturday morning, Oct. 14

Eclipse glasses or a shadow box are needed to safely view the eclipse

Remarkably, parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country are in the path of another solar eclipse soon -- a total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8, 2024!

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, but the moon appears smaller than the sun. This means you can still see the edge of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” in the sky. This differs from a total solar eclipse, when the moon completely covers the sun.

Many of us remember the partial solar eclipse visible from San Antonio in 2017, but the last time an annular eclipse was visible from San Antonio was 63 years ago in 1940.

The next time this type of astronomical phenomenon will come close to the Alamo City isn’t until 2077!

The path of the eclipse

The annular solar eclipse will carve a path from Oregon to the Gulf of Mexico. Watch the video above from Meteorologist Justin Horne for the complete path through the U.S. and Texas.

Viewing the annular eclipse

The phases of the annular solar eclipse (NASA)

Partial Eclipse Begins

This is when the moon starts to move in front of the sun, giving the appearance of a crescent. Sickle-shaped shadows from trees and other objects will appear around you.

Full Eclipse

The moon moves completely in front of the sun and a “ring of fire” will appear in the sky

The sky will grow dimmer, although not as dark as the night. It will look more like dusk outside

Temperature will drop slightly and animals may start behaving like it’s the evening

In San Antonio, the full annular eclipse will last for a little more than 4 minutes

Partial Eclipse Ends

First, skies will lighten as the moon begins to move away from the sun

The sun will appear as a crescent until the moon completely moves out from in front of the sun

The entire astronomical event will last for a little more than 3 hours for those around San Antonio

SAFETY FIRST!

You need special eclipse glasses and solar filters to safely view the annular eclipse (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

Unlike during a total solar eclipse -- when you can look up without eye protection during totality -- you NEED to protect your eyes throughout the entirety of an annular eclipse. According to NASA,

The only safe way to look directly at the annularly eclipsed Sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or handheld solar viewers. Ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the Sun; they transmit far more sunlight than is safe for our eyes. NASA

Time of the eclipse

In San Antonio, the partial eclipse will begin at 10:23 a.m.

The full eclipse will take place from 11:52 a.m. to 11:56 a.m.

The partial eclipse will end at 1:33 p.m.

The exact time of the eclipse will depend on your location. Here’s a list of times and length of the eclipse depending on where you live:

LOCATION PARTIAL ECLIPSE BEGINS FULL ECLIPSE BEGINS FULL ECLIPSE ENDS DURATION OF FULL ECLIPSE PARTIAL ECLIPSE ENDS SAN ANTONIO 10:23:50 a.m. 11:52:08 a.m. 11:56:29 am 4m 21s 1:33:03 p.m. Bandera 10:22:59 a.m. 11:50:39 a.m. 11:55:23 a.m. 4m 44s 1:31:25 p.m. Boerne 10:23:17 a.m. 11:51:30 a.m. 11:55:26 a.m. 3m 56s 1:31:56 p.m. Castroville 10:23:29 a.m. 11:51:20 a.m. 11:56:15 a.m. 4m 55s 1:32:27 p.m. Floresville 10:24:26 a.m. 11:53:05 a.m. 11:57:23 a.m. 4m 18s 1:34:14 p.m. Fredericksburg 10:22:47 a.m. 11:51:34 a.m. 11:53:44 a.m. 2m 17s 1:30:48 p.m. Hondo 10:23:13 a.m. 11:50:55 a.m. 11:55:53 a.m. 4m 58s 1:31:58 p.m. Kerrville 10:22:40 a.m. 11:50:24 a.m. 11:54:36 a.m. 4m 12s 1:30:41 p.m. New Braunfels 10:24:01 a.m. 11:54:05 a.m. 11:55:02 a.m. 0m 57s 1:33:16 p.m. Pleasanton 10:24:14 a.m. 11:52:29 a.m. 11:57:25 a.m. 4m 56s 1:33:57 p.m. Rocksprings 10:21:38 a.m. 11:48:32 a.m. 11:53:20 a.m. 4m 48s 1:28:47 p.m. Seguin 10:24:17 a.m. 11:54:30 a.m. 11:55:24 a.m. 0m 54s 1:33:46 p.m. Uvalde 10:22:41 a.m. 11:50:36 a.m. 11:54:30 a.m. 3m 54s 1:30:57 p.m.

Eclipse Weather

We won’t know what the weather will be like on Oct. 14 until a few days before the eclipse. Obviously, we’re hoping for clear skies and optimal eclipse viewing! But if it’s overcast, you’ll still be able to experience the sky darkening and temperatures dropping slightly.

Here’s what the weather has looked like on October 14 the past few years:

Year Low High Sky 2022 70° 90° Sun & Clouds 2021 69° 85° Rainy 2020 66° 92° Sun & Some Clouds 2019 71° 91° Morning Drizzle

Not one, but TWO solar eclipses 🤯

The paths of the total and annular eclipses (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Remarkably, there will be ANOTHER solar eclipse just six months after the annular eclipse. A total solar eclipse will move through parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country April 8, 2024. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and many people will be flocking to our hometowns to get a view of this amazing natural phenomenon. Read more about the total eclipse here.

