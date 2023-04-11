Here’s how long the April 2024 total solar eclipse will be visible in your neighborhood

On April 8, 2024 the path of a rare total solar eclipse will pass through Texas, including parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country around 1:30 p.m.
Here’s a breakdown of how long totality will last in your neighborhood:
SAN ANTONIO METRO AREA
BEXAR COUNTY (About half of Bexar County will be in path of totality)
- Fair Oaks Ranch - 3m 10.8s
- Leon Springs - 2m 49.2s
- Dominion - 2m 44s
- Helotes - 2m 40.7s
- Timberwood Park - 2m 20.9s
- Shavano Park - 2m 0.7s
- Leon Valley (Sea World Area) - 1m 47.4s
- Stone Oak - 1m 38.5s
- Hollywood Park - 1m 38.4s
- Balcones Heights - 1m 5.4s
- Castle Hills - 1m 10.1s
- JBSA Lackland - 0m 8.9s
KENDALL COUNTY (All of Kendall County will be in path of totality)
- Comfort - 4m 10.8s
- Sisterdale - 3m 56.1s
- Boerne - 3m 34s
- Kendalia - 3m 31.5s
- Bergheim - 3m 14.8s
COMAL COUNTY (Only a part of Comal County will be in path of totality)
- Spring Branch - 2m 59.1s
- Bulverde - 2m 25.9s
- Canyon Lake - 2m 11.9s
- Startzville - 2m 4s
- New Braunfels is NOT in the path of totality. Will still see a partial eclipse.
MEDINA COUNTY (Most of Medina County will be in path of totality)
- D’Hanis - 3m 39.3s
- Hondo - 3m 22s
- Mico - 3m 21.2s
- Rio Medina - 2m 51.1s
- Castroville - 2m 25.8s
- Devine - 0m 39s
ATASCOSA COUNTY (Most of Atascosa County is NOT in path of totality)
- Lytle - 0m 27.9s
GUADALUPE COUNTY
- None of Guadalupe County is in the path of totality. A partial eclipse will still be visible
WILSON COUNTY
- None of Wilson County is in the path of totality. A partial eclipse will still be visible
HILL COUNTRY
KERR COUNTY (All of Kerr County will be in path of totality)
- Ingram - 4m 25.7s
- Kerrville - 4m 24.4s
- Mountain Home - 4m 21.5s
BANDERA COUNTY (All of Bandera County will be in path of totality)
- Lost Maples State Natural Area - 4m 25.9s
- Medina - 4m 19.5s
- Bandera - 4m 3.8s
- Lakehills - 3m 34.5s
REAL COUNTY (All of Real County will be in path of totality)
- Leakey - 4m 24.8s
- Camp Wood - 4m 18.7s
EDWARDS COUNTY (Most of Edwards County will be in path of totality)
- Barksdale - 4m 14.3s
- Rocksprings - 3m 23.3s
- Carta Valley - 2m 35.8s
UVALDE COUNTY (All of Uvalde County will be in path of totality)
- Garner State Park - 4 m 26.1s
- Concan - 4m 24.4s
- Uvalde - 4m 15.1s
- Sabinal - 3m 59.4s
SOUTH TEXAS PLAINS
VAL VERDE COUNTY (Only part of Val Verde County will be in path of totality)
- Del Rio - 3m 25s
- Loma Alta - 0m 54.6s
KINNEY COUNTY (All of Kinney County will be in path of totality)
- Spofford - 4m 23.9s
- Brackettville - 4m 18s
MAVERICK COUNTY (All of Maverick County will be in path of totality)
- Quemado - 4m 24.9s
- Eagle Pass - 4m 23.6s
- El Indio - 3m 58.6s
ZAVALA COUNTY (Most of Zavala County will be in path of totality)
- La Pryor - 3m 57.7s
- Crystal City - 3m 16.5s
DIMMIT COUNTY (About half of Dimmit County will be in path of totality)
- Carrizo Springs - 2m 48.9s
FRIO COUNTY (About half of Dimmit County will be in path of totality)
- Frio Town - 2m 42.2s
- Moore - 0m 53.3s
NOT ONE, BUT TWO ECLIPSES 🤯
Remarkably, this will be the second eclipse in a span of just six months through the KSAT 12 viewing area. Before the total eclipse on April 8, 2024, the path of an annular eclipse will move through San Antonio and the Hill Country on Oct. 14, 2023, around 11:50 a.m.
An annular eclipse is when the moon and the sun line up, but the moon appears smaller than the sun. This makes the sun appear like a bright ring.
With two solar eclipses visible from San Antonio and the Hill Country, many people will be flocking to our hometowns to get a view of this amazing natural phenomenon.
Here’s a look at the two paths of totality and where they cross:
Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page