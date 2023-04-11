77º

Here’s how long the April 2024 total solar eclipse will be visible in your neighborhood

This will be the second eclipse visible for parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country in a span of 6 months

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FILE - This combination of photos shows the path of the sun during a total eclipse by the moon Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. Its only a year until a total solar eclipse sweeps across North America. On April 8, 2024, the moon will cast its shadow across a stretch of the U.S., Mexico and Canada, plunging millions of people into midday darkness. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

On April 8, 2024 the path of a rare total solar eclipse will pass through Texas, including parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country around 1:30 p.m.

The April 8, 2024 path of totality through Texas (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Here’s a breakdown of how long totality will last in your neighborhood:

SAN ANTONIO METRO AREA

The path of totality for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse through Bexar County (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY (About half of Bexar County will be in path of totality)

  • Fair Oaks Ranch - 3m 10.8s
  • Leon Springs - 2m 49.2s
  • Dominion - 2m 44s
  • Helotes - 2m 40.7s
  • Timberwood Park - 2m 20.9s
  • Shavano Park - 2m 0.7s
  • Leon Valley (Sea World Area) - 1m 47.4s
  • Stone Oak - 1m 38.5s
  • Hollywood Park - 1m 38.4s
  • Balcones Heights - 1m 5.4s
  • Castle Hills - 1m 10.1s
  • JBSA Lackland - 0m 8.9s
The path of totality for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse through the San Antonio Metro Area (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KENDALL COUNTY (All of Kendall County will be in path of totality)

  • Comfort - 4m 10.8s
  • Sisterdale - 3m 56.1s
  • Boerne - 3m 34s
  • Kendalia - 3m 31.5s
  • Bergheim - 3m 14.8s

COMAL COUNTY (Only a part of Comal County will be in path of totality)

  • Spring Branch - 2m 59.1s
  • Bulverde - 2m 25.9s
  • Canyon Lake - 2m 11.9s
  • Startzville - 2m 4s
  • New Braunfels is NOT in the path of totality. Will still see a partial eclipse.

MEDINA COUNTY (Most of Medina County will be in path of totality)

  • D’Hanis - 3m 39.3s
  • Hondo - 3m 22s
  • Mico - 3m 21.2s
  • Rio Medina - 2m 51.1s
  • Castroville - 2m 25.8s
  • Devine - 0m 39s

ATASCOSA COUNTY (Most of Atascosa County is NOT in path of totality)

  • Lytle - 0m 27.9s

GUADALUPE COUNTY

  • None of Guadalupe County is in the path of totality. A partial eclipse will still be visible

WILSON COUNTY

  • None of Wilson County is in the path of totality. A partial eclipse will still be visible

HILL COUNTRY

The path of totality for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse through the Texas Hill Country (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KERR COUNTY (All of Kerr County will be in path of totality)

  • Ingram - 4m 25.7s
  • Kerrville - 4m 24.4s
  • Mountain Home - 4m 21.5s

BANDERA COUNTY (All of Bandera County will be in path of totality)

  • Lost Maples State Natural Area - 4m 25.9s
  • Medina - 4m 19.5s
  • Bandera - 4m 3.8s
  • Lakehills - 3m 34.5s

REAL COUNTY (All of Real County will be in path of totality)

  • Leakey - 4m 24.8s
  • Camp Wood - 4m 18.7s

EDWARDS COUNTY (Most of Edwards County will be in path of totality)

  • Barksdale - 4m 14.3s
  • Rocksprings - 3m 23.3s
  • Carta Valley - 2m 35.8s

UVALDE COUNTY (All of Uvalde County will be in path of totality)

  • Garner State Park - 4 m 26.1s
  • Concan - 4m 24.4s
  • Uvalde - 4m 15.1s
  • Sabinal - 3m 59.4s

SOUTH TEXAS PLAINS

The path of totality for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse through the South Texas Plains (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

VAL VERDE COUNTY (Only part of Val Verde County will be in path of totality)

  • Del Rio - 3m 25s
  • Loma Alta - 0m 54.6s

KINNEY COUNTY (All of Kinney County will be in path of totality)

  • Spofford - 4m 23.9s
  • Brackettville - 4m 18s

MAVERICK COUNTY (All of Maverick County will be in path of totality)

  • Quemado - 4m 24.9s
  • Eagle Pass - 4m 23.6s
  • El Indio - 3m 58.6s

ZAVALA COUNTY (Most of Zavala County will be in path of totality)

  • La Pryor - 3m 57.7s
  • Crystal City - 3m 16.5s

DIMMIT COUNTY (About half of Dimmit County will be in path of totality)

  • Carrizo Springs - 2m 48.9s

FRIO COUNTY (About half of Dimmit County will be in path of totality)

  • Frio Town - 2m 42.2s
  • Moore - 0m 53.3s

NOT ONE, BUT TWO ECLIPSES 🤯

Remarkably, this will be the second eclipse in a span of just six months through the KSAT 12 viewing area. Before the total eclipse on April 8, 2024, the path of an annular eclipse will move through San Antonio and the Hill Country on Oct. 14, 2023, around 11:50 a.m.

An annular eclipse is when the moon and the sun line up, but the moon appears smaller than the sun. This makes the sun appear like a bright ring.

With two solar eclipses visible from San Antonio and the Hill Country, many people will be flocking to our hometowns to get a view of this amazing natural phenomenon.

Here’s a look at the two paths of totality and where they cross:

The paths of the total and annular eclipses (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

