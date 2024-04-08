What to do with your glasses after the April 8 total solar eclipse

FILE - Tyler Hanson, of Fort Rucker, Ala., watches the sun moments before the total eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse in North America first hits land at Mexicos Pacific coast, cuts diagonally across the U.S. from Texas to Maine and exits in eastern Canada. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Monday marks the date of the total solar eclipse, when thousands of people will be able to witness a rare celestial event in San Antonio’s backyard.

Parts of South Texas and the Hill Country are in the path of totality, when the moon completely covers the sun, making it safe for people in the path to remove eye protection for the duration of the eclipse.

However, only half of San Antonio is in the path of totality. This means people outside the path can still experience a partial eclipse but they will NEED TO WEAR eye protection, even when the sky goes dark.

If you still need a pair, you may want to try some of the restaurants and businesses listed here that are giving away some for free.

And if you have a pair and are wondering what to do with them after Monday, we have a few tips for you.

If your glasses are punctured, scratched or torn, you can remove the lenses and recycle the cardboard or paper frames. Glasses that are damaged should not be used again, according to NASA.

If your glasses are safe for future use, consider donating them to organizations that send pairs to students and educators in other countries.

One organization, Astronomers Without Borders, collects used glasses and sends them to people who may not otherwise be able to safely view eclipses.

See below for more information on ways to donate your eclipse glasses.

Astronomers Without Borders : The nonprofit organization sends used solar eclipse glasses to educators and students who may not otherwise have a safe way to view an eclipse directly. The organization said during the 2017 eclipse, millions of glasses were donated and a few hundred thousand were deemed usable. Those were then sent to people in South America, Asia, Africa and South America. The organization is asking watch party organizers to join its recycling program by becoming a collection and vetting hub. For more information, click The nonprofit organization sends used solar eclipse glasses to educators and students who may not otherwise have a safe way to view an eclipse directly. The organization said during the 2017 eclipse, millions of glasses were donated and a few hundred thousand were deemed usable. Those were then sent to people in South America, Asia, Africa and South America. The organization is asking watch party organizers to join its recycling program by becoming a collection and vetting hub. For more information, click here

City of Austin: Astronomers Without Borders collection boxes will be placed at recreation centers, senior centers, cultural centers and libraries in Austin, as well as the Austin Nature and Science Center through April 26. KUT reported that recycling bins will also be placed throughout the UT campus and at Austin schools.

City of Lago Vista : The city located in Travis County will have a collection box located at the Public Library for a limited amount of time. The glasses will donated to Astronomers Without Borders. The library is located at 5803 Thunderbird St. The city located in Travis County will have a collection box located at the Public Library for a limited amount of time. The glasses will donated to Astronomers Without Borders. The library is located at 5803 Thunderbird St.

Eclipse Glasses USA : The company’s give-back program collects used but undamaged glasses to send to schools in Latin America. The glasses can be shipped to Eclipse Glasses USA, LLC, PO Box 50571, Provo, UT 84605 by Aug. 1. Click The company’s give-back program collects used but undamaged glasses to send to schools in Latin America. The glasses can be shipped to Eclipse Glasses USA, LLC, PO Box 50571, Provo, UT 84605 by Aug. 1. Click here for more information.

Warby Parker: If you are near a Warby Parker location and your glasses are still in usable condition, meaning they are not bent or scratched, you can drop them off at any store until April 30. The eyeglasses retailer said it will send the pairs to If you are near a Warby Parker location and your glasses are still in usable condition, meaning they are not bent or scratched, you can drop them off at any store until April 30. The eyeglasses retailer said it will send the pairs to Astronomers Without Borders . There are several Warby Parker locations in Central Texas, including one at La Cantera.

