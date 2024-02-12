Here’s a list of South Texas events for viewing April’s total eclipse

Ready to witness the celestial event of a lifetime? There are multiple events across South Texas on Monday, Apr. 8 when the total eclipse takes to the sky around 1:30 p.m.
A total eclipse occurs when the moon moves in between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun.
The northwest portion of Bexar County will be in the path of totality, along with many areas in the Hill Country and the South Texas Plains.
Here are a few events that will be taking place across the area if you want to venture out, but don’t forget, you will need eclipse glasses before and after totality!
San Antonio: Eclipse Watch Party at The Alamo
- Watch the eclipse from the Alamo in downtown San Antonio!
- This free event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 8
- Alamo-themed eclipse glasses can be used to view the eclipse
- For more information, you can visit their website here
San Antonio: View the Eclipse at the Witte Museum
- View the eclipse from the Witte Museum in San Antonio
- A general admission ticket will grant you access to the museum where the viewing event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 8
- Complimentary eclipse glasses will be handed out with general admission, while supplies last
- For more information, you can visit their website here
San Antonio: Solar Eclipse at Fiesta Texas
- Experience the annular solar eclipse at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
- Several packages are available for purchase and include things like eclipse glasses, t-shirts, exclusive seating for the fireworks and drone show, and haunted house wristbands depending on which package you choose.
- For more information regarding the event, visit their website here.
Boerne: Total Eclipse Viewing Party in Kendall County
- Experience the eclipse from Hill Country at the Kendall County Fair Association’s viewing party
- This event will take place in Boerne from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 8 at the Kendall County Fairgrounds
- A snack bar and beverage bar will be open for concessions
- You can purchase admission tickets by visiting their website here
Boerne: Total Eclipse Experience at Cave Without a Name
- Located in Boerne, experience the total eclipse following a weekend’s worth of events at Cave Without a Name
- Running from Saturday, Apr. 6 through Monday, Apr. 8, this three-day, family-friendly event features camping, music, and fun
- For more information or to purchase camping spots, you can visit their website here
Kerrville: ‘Kerrclipse’ Festival
- The multi-day ‘Kerrclipse’ Festival will take place from Friday, Apr. 5 through Monday, Apr. 8 at Quiet Valley Ranch in Kerrville
- Event tickets include concerts and camping, along with a location to view the total eclipse
- For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit their website here
Across Texas: Eclipse Viewing at Texas State Parks
- Watch the eclipse from a Texas State Park!
- 31 state parks, including Enchanted Rock and Garner State Park, are in the path of totality. A partial eclipse can still be viewed from the remaining parks
- A reservation or a camping permit is required to enter a park. Regular state park passes do not guarantee entry on the day of the eclipse
- You can make a reservation by visiting the link here
- For more information and to find out which parks are included in the path of totality, you can visit their website here
- Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
- Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
- Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page