Many Hill Country schools will be off April 8 for solar eclipse; most San Antonio schools will not

FILE - Blake Davis, 10, of Coral Springs, Fla., looks through solar glasses as he watches the eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Where will you be on April 8 when the moon will pass in front of the sun causing a total solar eclipse?

For many school-aged kids in the San Antonio area, the answer depends on which district you’re in.

It’s the second eclipse visible in the San Antonio area within a six-month span. But, unlike the October annular solar eclipse that happened on a Saturday, the April total solar eclipse will happen on a Monday.

Some school districts factored it into their calendars. More than a dozen school districts in the KSAT viewing area are giving kids the day off. Most of those schools are in the Hill Country, where there will be peak viewing. The path of the longest time in totality includes places like Ingram, Kerrville, Medina, Bandera and Uvalde. Parts of San Antonio (Northwest Side) are in the path of totality but the time in totality will be about two minutes, about half the time of some Hill Country cities.

Students in North East ISD WILL have school, but the district has created a website that teachers can use as a resource. The district has also procured about 12,000 pairs of eclipse viewers that they will distribute to campuses ahead of the event. The district spokesperson said many campuses are planning viewing events.

Related: Here’s how long the April 2024 total solar eclipse will be visible in your neighborhood

The path of totality for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse through the San Antonio Metro Area (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

These school districts will be off on April 8, 2024:

Bandera ISD

Boerne ISD

Centerpoint ISD

Comfort ISD

Hondo ISD

Hunt ISD

Ingram ISD

Jourdanton ISD

Kerrville ISD

Killeen ISD

Medina ISD

Medina Valley ISD

South San ISD (Faculty instruction and planning day)

Temple ISD

These school districts will have regular school hours on April 8, 2024:

Alamo Heights ISD

Catholic Schools Archdiocese of San Antonio

Comal ISD

Dilley ISD

East Central ISD

Edgewood ISD

Floresville ISD

Fort Sam Houston ISD

Gonzales ISD

Harlandale ISD

IDEA Public Schools

Judson ISD

Lackland ISD

New Braunfels ISD

North East

Northside ISD

Pearsall ISD

Pleasanton ISD

Poteet ISD

Randolph Field ISD

San Antonio ISD

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD

Seguin ISD

Somerset ISD

Southside ISD

Southwest ISD

Get more eclipse stories on KSAT — your ECLIPSE AUTHORITY!