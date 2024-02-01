Many Hill Country schools will be off April 8 for solar eclipse; most San Antonio schools will not

SAN ANTONIO – Where will you be on April 8 when the moon will pass in front of the sun causing a total solar eclipse?
For many school-aged kids in the San Antonio area, the answer depends on which district you’re in.
It’s the second eclipse visible in the San Antonio area within a six-month span. But, unlike the October annular solar eclipse that happened on a Saturday, the April total solar eclipse will happen on a Monday.
Some school districts factored it into their calendars. More than a dozen school districts in the KSAT viewing area are giving kids the day off. Most of those schools are in the Hill Country, where there will be peak viewing. The path of the longest time in totality includes places like Ingram, Kerrville, Medina, Bandera and Uvalde. Parts of San Antonio (Northwest Side) are in the path of totality but the time in totality will be about two minutes, about half the time of some Hill Country cities.
Students in North East ISD WILL have school, but the district has created a website that teachers can use as a resource. The district has also procured about 12,000 pairs of eclipse viewers that they will distribute to campuses ahead of the event. The district spokesperson said many campuses are planning viewing events.
These school districts will be off on April 8, 2024:
- Bandera ISD
- Boerne ISD
- Centerpoint ISD
- Comfort ISD
- Hondo ISD
- Hunt ISD
- Ingram ISD
- Jourdanton ISD
- Kerrville ISD
- Killeen ISD
- Medina ISD
- Medina Valley ISD
- South San ISD (Faculty instruction and planning day)
- Temple ISD
These school districts will have regular school hours on April 8, 2024:
- Alamo Heights ISD
- Catholic Schools Archdiocese of San Antonio
- Comal ISD
- Dilley ISD
- East Central ISD
- Edgewood ISD
- Floresville ISD
- Fort Sam Houston ISD
- Gonzales ISD
- Harlandale ISD
- IDEA Public Schools
- Judson ISD
- Lackland ISD
- New Braunfels ISD
- North East
- Northside ISD
- Pearsall ISD
- Pleasanton ISD
- Poteet ISD
- Randolph Field ISD
- San Antonio ISD
- Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD
- Seguin ISD
- Somerset ISD
- Southside ISD
- Southwest ISD
