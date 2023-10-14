WATCH: Annular solar eclipse brings ‘ring of fire’ to South Central Texas, Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO – Many people in South Central Texas and the Hill Country were in awe as they looked to the sky for the annular solar eclipse late Saturday morning.

The partial eclipse began around 10:24 a.m., with annularity starting at 11:52 a.m. The eclipse reached its peak and produced a “ring of fire” at 11:54 a.m. and came to an end at 11:56 a.m.

In total, the duration of the annular eclipse was around four minutes in San Antonio.

In six months, San Antonio and the Hill Country will experience a second eclipse around 1:30 p.m. on April 8, 2024. And, this one will be a total eclipse.

About half of Bexar County will be in the path of totality. Other counties, such as Kendall and Medina, will be in the path of totality, while others may not.

