KSAT Connect: Share your photos, videos of annular eclipse

SAN ANTONIO – Many viewers will soon get the chance to witness a spectacular astronomical event, the annular eclipse on October 14.

The annular solar eclipse will carve a path from Oregon to the Gulf of Mexico. The path includes much of the KSAT viewing area including cities in the Hill Country, San Antonio, Pleasanton, and Floresville. (Find more information on the eclipse from KSAT meteorologists).

During the peak of the eclipse, viewers will see the “ring of fire” when the moon blocks all but the outside edges of the sun, which is known as annularity.

The partial eclipse begins around 10:24 a.m., with annularity starting at 11:52 a.m., peaking at 11:54 a.m., and ending at 11:56 a.m. The duration of annularity is only around 4 minutes in San Antonio. The entire eclipse event will end at 1:33 p.m.

As many of our viewers are excited to witness all stages of the eclipse, we remind all to stay safe. Make sure to wear protective glasses through the ENTIRE event to protect your eyes, or you can use a pinhole projector to watch the event.

KSAT is your official Eclipse Authority station, coverage will start with GMSA on KSAT-TV and then an eclipse livestream with the KSAT meteorologists Saturday morning, October 14

It will also be available to watch on KSAT.com and the KSAT+ streaming app.