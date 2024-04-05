This tool can compute the last or next time for a solar eclipse at any location in the world

A partial solar eclipse is seen through the cloud over Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2023. A rare solar eclipse will cross over remote parts of Australia, Indonesia and East Timor on Thursday. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

If it feels like people are making a big deal out of the April 8 solar eclipse, it’s for good reason.

San Antonio won’t see another total solar eclipse until 2343 and the next annular eclipse won’t be until 2294.

That’s not to say we won’t have ANY solar eclipses in San Antonio in our lifetime — we’re in the path of 38 partial eclipses in the next 100 years.

KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne talked to a UTSA astrophysicist about how scientists predict eclipses. (Basically, it’s a lot of math.)

Thankfully, we don’t have to do those calculations ourselves.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has created a JavaScript Solar Eclipse Explorer that can compute every solar eclipse from any city in the past or the future, between 1499 BC and the year 3000.

You can search based on a city name or by using the latitude and longitude coordinates.

According to the calculations, San Antonio’s next solar eclipse of any kind will be a partial solar eclipse on Jan. 26, 2028, when just .16 of the sun will be eclipsed starting before sunrise until about 8:54 a.m.

On April 8, the northwest quadrant of San Antonio will experience a 100% eclipse of the sun, also known as totality, while the rest of the city will experience about 99.9%.

(**What we can see depends on the weather. Early forecasts for San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country are showing we could be under some clouds.**)

2024 Eclipse event times for downtown San Antonio:

Eclipse start time: 12:14 p.m.

Peak time: 1:27 p.m. - 1:49 p.m.

Eclipse end time: 2:55 p.m.

