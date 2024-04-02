ECLIPSE FORECAST: Some clouds for eclipse day, but don’t throw in the towel just yet...

High clouds are likely, but you can still see the eclipse through them! A few low clouds are likely, but just how many low clouds and when they move in are the remaining questions.

A once-in-a-lifetime event: the path of a total solar eclipse will pass through parts of San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

Ideally, skies would be clear and we would have a straightforward eclipse-viewing experience: watching the gradual transition as the moon passes in front of the sun and eventually blocking out the sun completely. Darkness would fall in the path of totality, and the sun’s white corona would be visible.

Unfortunately, a completely clear view of the eclipse is not in the forecast for San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country. However, you will still be able to view parts of - and experience - the solar eclipse.

Some clouds are likely on Eclipse Day, but don't throw in the towel just yet...you'll still be able to view parts or most of the total solar eclipse in San Antonio & Texas Hill Country

This is what you need to know:

KEY POINTS:

Clouds - especially high, translucent cirrus clouds - are likely during the April 8 total solar eclipse

As humidity surges back in, low clouds are likely to develop by Monday morning. The questions that remain regard the coverage of these clouds and what time of day they start to break up

Your viewing experience will depend greatly on the type of clouds overhead -- and that kind of specific forecasting will not be available until a couple of days before Monday, April 8

Here’s a look at some possible scenarios, depending on the types of clouds you may see:

HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS (CIRRUS CLOUDS)

You will still be able to see some of the transition through high-level clouds. It just depends on how thin or thick that cloud layer will be. If you’re in the path of totality, darkness would still fall dramatically for the duration of totality. You’ll notice a temperature drop, too.

The October 2023 Annular Eclipse visible through cloudy skies in Port Aransas, Texas. (KSAT)

THICK, LOW CLOUDS

If overcast, the entire eclipse transition experience would be hidden. Those outside of the path of totality may not notice much other than the sky getting a little dimmer.

The good news? Those along the path of totality would still experience complete darkness - like the middle of the night. And darkness would fall quicker than any sunset you’ve ever experienced. There would also still be a small temperature drop over the course of the eclipse. Still, a completely overcast sky is worst-case scenario on eclipse day.

A better scenario, and one that is possible come Monday, would be if the morning cloud cover can break up a bit by the early afternoon, we could catch a glimpse of the eclipse through the passing clouds.

What we’ll need to finetune over the next few days as more high-resolution data comes in: where will low clouds be present on Monday? What will the coverage look like? Will we see breaks in the cloud cover? If so, at what point in the day will the clouds start to break up?

More details to come!

