ECLIPSE DAY LIVE: Watch KSAT coverage from San Antonio, Texas Hill Country on April 8 at noon

On Monday, April 8, parts of San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country will be in the path of a total solar eclipse!

As your official Eclipse Authority station, KSAT will have everything you need to enjoy the spectacular event, including multiple livestreams from different parts of the region on the big day. KSAT meteorologists, anchors and reporters will be in full force in each location.

From noon to 2 p.m., you can choose the angle you’d like to watch the eclipse from these locations:

A dedicated feed showing the entire eclipse

Fredericksburg

Boerne

Kerrville

Elementary school watch party on Northwest Side of San Antonio

The Rock at La Cantera

Pick one, switch back and forth, or watch KSAT’s broadcast featuring segments from each location.

Our day-of coverage will start with GMSA on KSAT 12.

Eclipse Q&A on April 3

Mark your calendar and plan to join Your Weather Authority team on Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. for a livestream covering everything you need to know about the rare celestial event.

Hear from Adam, Mike, Justin, Sarah and Mia as they show exactly when and where the path of totality will be, what you can do now to prepare, the science of the eclipse and answer your questions.

What you need to know about the eclipse

KSAT already has a lot of good eclipse information online, including the local times for the eclipse, details on some public viewing events, how to protect your eyes during eclipse viewing and even how to make a pinhole projector.

We’d love to see your photos and videos of the total solar eclipse, BUT, be sure to take the necessary safety precautions! Keep those eclipse glasses on while taking pictures and be aware that the sun could also damage your camera, so you will also need to use a filter to protect your camera lens.

