INTERACTIVE MAP: April 2024 total solar eclipse path

Use KSAT's Interactive Eclipse Map to see if you're in the path and see how long totality will last

Monday, April 8, 2024, the path of a rare total solar eclipse will pass through Texas, including parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country around 1:30 p.m.

USING THE INTERACTIVE MAP: See if you will be in the path of totality, zoom into your neighborhood, or type your address using the magnifying glass on the top right of the map. If you are in the path of totality, the sky will turn dark and it will be safe to remove eye protection for the period mentioned in the map.

Recommended Videos

NOTICE: Only half of San Antonio is in the path of totality. If you are not in the path of totality, you will still experience a partial eclipse. The sky will still get dim, but it will NOT be safe at any point to remove eye protection during the eclipse.

Map was produced with data from NASA by KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey.

Here’s a breakdown of how long totality will last in your neighborhood:

SAN ANTONIO METRO AREA

Eclipse view San Antonio Metro Area (April 8, 2024) (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

BEXAR COUNTY (Half of Bexar County in path of totality, Downtown San Antonio NOT in the path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Fair Oaks Ranch 1:33:02 p.m. 3 minutes, 13 seconds Government Canyon 1:32:41 p.m. 2 minutes, 57 seconds Leon Springs 1:33:06 p.m. 2 minutes, 51 seconds Dominion 1:33:09 p.m. 2 minutes, 46 seconds Helotes 1:32:56 p.m. 2 minutes, 38 seconds The Rim 1:33:15 p.m. 2 minutes, 29 seconds Alamo Ranch 1:32:49 p.m. 2 minutes, 27 seconds UTSA 1:33:12 p.m. 2 minutes, 25 seconds Timberwood Park 1:33:36 p.m. 2 minutes, 23 seconds Eisenhauer Park 1:33:29 p.m. 2 minutes, 14 seconds Westover Hills (SeaWorld Area) 1:33:02 p.m. 2 minutes, 5 seconds Shavano Park 1:33:30 p.m. 2 minutes, 2 seconds Leon Valley 1:33:20 p.m. 1 minute, 50 seconds Stone Oak 1:33:53 p.m. 1 minute, 50 seconds Hollywood Park 1:33:48 p.m. 1 minute, 43 seconds Medical Center 1:33:30 p.m. 1 minute, 42 seconds Castle Hills 1:33:53 p.m. 1 minute, 10 seconds Balcones Heights 1:33:47 p.m. 1 minute, 9 seconds San Antonio Int’l Airport 1:34:16 p.m. 36 seconds JBSA Lackland 1:33:58 p.m. 12 seconds Alamo Heights NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse China Grove NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse Converse NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse Downtown San Antonio NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse Elmendorf NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse The Quarry/Olmos Park/San Antonio Zoo NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse Schertz/Selma/Cibolo NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse Somerset NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse Von Ormy NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse Woodlawn Lake NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse

COMAL COUNTY (Majority of Comal County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Spring Branch 1:33:45 p.m. 3 minutes, 0 seconds Mystic Shores at Canyon Lake 1:34:08 p.m. 2 minutes, 47 seconds Bulverde 1:33:43 p.m. 2 minutes, 28 seconds Smithson Valley 1:34:08 p.m. 2 minutes, 16 seconds Startzville 1:34:23 p.m. 2 minutes, 6 seconds Canyon Lake Dam 1:34:44 p.m. 1 minute, 41 seconds Garden Ridge NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse New Braunfels/Gruene NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse

GUADALUPE COUNTY (None of Guadalupe County is in the path of totality. A partial eclipse will still be visible)

KENDALL COUNTY (All of Kendall County will be in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Comfort 1:32:29 p.m. 4 minutes, 12 seconds Waring 1:32:42 p.m. 4 minutes, 3 seconds Sisterdale 1:32:55 p.m. 3 minutes, 58 seconds Boerne 1:32:47 p.m. 3 minutes, 35 seconds Kendalia 1:33:47 p.m. 3 minutes, 33 seconds Bergheim 1:33:16 p.m. 3 minutes, 16 seconds

MEDINA COUNTY (Majority of Medina County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION D’Hanis 1:31:01 p.m. 3 minutes, 41 seconds Medina Lake Dam 1:32:06 p.m. 3 minutes, 24 seconds Hondo 1:31:26 p.m. 3 minutes, 23 seconds Rio Medina 1:32:16 p.m. 2 minutes, 53 seconds Castroville 1:32:21 p.m. 2 minutes, 27 seconds Natalia 1:32:56 p.m. 48 seconds Devine 1:32:47 p.m. 45 seconds

HILL COUNTRY

Eclipse view in the Texas Hill Country (April 8, 2024) (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

KERR COUNTY (All of Kerr County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Ingram 1:31:59 p.m. 4 minutes, 27 seconds Hunt 1:31:49 p.m. 4 minutes, 26 seconds Kerrville 1:32:07 p.m. 4 minutes, 25 seconds Mountain Home 1:31:58 p.m. 4 minutes, 23 seconds Center Point 1:32:10 p.m. 4 minutes, 18 seconds

BANDERA COUNTY (All of Bandera County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Lost Maples State Natural Area 1:30:59 p.m. 4 minutes, 27 seconds Medina 1:31:33 p.m. 4 minutes, 21 seconds Bandera 1:31:51 p.m. 4 minutes, 5 seconds Pipe Creek 1:32:12 p.m. 3 minutes, 50 seconds Lakehills 1:32:05 p.m. 3 minutes, 33 seconds

REAL COUNTY (All of Real County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Leakey 1:30:31 p.m. 4 minutes, 26 seconds Camp Wood 1:30:04 p.m. 4 minutes, 20 seconds

GILLESPIE COUNTY (All of Gillespie County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Enchanted Rock (Llano/Gillespie County Line) 1:33:25 p.m. 4 minutes, 26 seconds Fredericksburg 1:32:57 p.m. 4 minutes, 25 seconds Harper 1:32:23 p.m. 4 minutes, 22 seconds Luckenbach 1:33:03 p.m. 4 minutes, 17 seconds

EDWARDS COUNTY (Majority of Edwards County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Barksdale 1:30:09 p.m. 4 minutes, 16 seconds Rocksprings 1:30:48 p.m. 3 minutes, 24 seconds Carta Valley 1:30:02 p.m. 2 minutes, 38 seconds

UVALDE COUNTY (All of Uvalde County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Garner State Park 1:30:19 p.m. 4 minutes, 27 seconds Concan 1:30:12 p.m. 4 minutes, 26 seconds Uvalde 1:29:40 p.m. 4 minutes, 16 seconds Knippa 1:30:10 p.m. 4 minutes, 11 seconds Sabinal 1:30:35 p.m. 4 minutes, 0 seconds

SOUTH TEXAS PLAINS

Eclipse view along the Edwards Plateu (April 8, 2024) (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

VAL VERDE COUNTY (Some of Val Verde County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Laughlin AFB 1:28:32 p.m. 3 minutes, 44 seconds Del Rio 1:28:29 p.m. 3 minutes, 28 seconds Amistad Village 1:28:52 p.m. 2 minutes, 38 seconds Loma Alta 1:30:53 p.m. 1 minute, 2 seconds Devil’s River State Natural Area NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse

KINNEY COUNTY (All of Kinney County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Spofford 1:28:29 p.m. 4 minutes, 25 seconds Brackettville 1:28:46 p.m. 4 minutes, 20 seconds Kickapoo Cavern State Park 1:29:29 p.m. 3 minutes, 52 seconds

MAVERICK COUNTY (All of Maverick County will be in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Quemado 1:27:44 p.m. 4 minutes, 26 seconds Eagle Pass 1:27:31 p.m. 4 minutes, 25 seconds El Indio 1:27:42 p.m. 4 minutes, 0 seconds

ZAVALA COUNTY (Most of Zavala County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION La Pryor 1:29:16 p.m. 3 minutes, 54 seconds Batesville 1:29:52 p.m. 3 minutes, 32 seconds Crystal City 1:29:09 p.m. 3 minutes, 19 seconds

DIMMIT COUNTY (Half of Dimmit Countyin path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Carrizo Springs 1:29:03 p.m. 2 minutes, 51 seconds Asherton 1:29:32 p.m. 1 minute, 55 seconds Big Wells 1:30:20 p.m. 1 minute, 25 seconds

FRIO COUNTY (Half of Frio County in path of totality)

LOCATION TOTALITY BEGINS TOTALITY DURATION Frio Town 1:30:55 p.m. 2 minutes, 44 seconds Moore 1:32:22 p.m. 56 seconds Pearsall NOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse

