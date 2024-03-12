63º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

INTERACTIVE MAP: April 2024 total solar eclipse path

This once-in-a-lifetime event will bring totality to parts of San Antonio and much of the Texas Hill Country

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Solar Eclipse, San Antonio, weather
Use KSAT's Interactive Eclipse Map to see if you're in the path and see how long totality will last (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

Monday, April 8, 2024, the path of a rare total solar eclipse will pass through Texas, including parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country around 1:30 p.m.

USING THE INTERACTIVE MAP: See if you will be in the path of totality, zoom into your neighborhood, or type your address using the magnifying glass on the top right of the map. If you are in the path of totality, the sky will turn dark and it will be safe to remove eye protection for the period mentioned in the map.

Recommended Videos

NOTICE: Only half of San Antonio is in the path of totality. If you are not in the path of totality, you will still experience a partial eclipse. The sky will still get dim, but it will NOT be safe at any point to remove eye protection during the eclipse.

Map was produced with data from NASA by KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey.

Here’s a breakdown of how long totality will last in your neighborhood:

SAN ANTONIO METRO AREA

Eclipse view San Antonio Metro Area (April 8, 2024) (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

BEXAR COUNTY (Half of Bexar County in path of totality, Downtown San Antonio NOT in the path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Fair Oaks Ranch1:33:02 p.m.3 minutes, 13 seconds
Government Canyon1:32:41 p.m.2 minutes, 57 seconds
Leon Springs1:33:06 p.m.2 minutes, 51 seconds
Dominion1:33:09 p.m.2 minutes, 46 seconds
Helotes1:32:56 p.m.2 minutes, 38 seconds
The Rim1:33:15 p.m.2 minutes, 29 seconds
Alamo Ranch1:32:49 p.m.2 minutes, 27 seconds
UTSA1:33:12 p.m.2 minutes, 25 seconds
Timberwood Park1:33:36 p.m.2 minutes, 23 seconds
Eisenhauer Park1:33:29 p.m.2 minutes, 14 seconds
Westover Hills (SeaWorld Area)1:33:02 p.m.2 minutes, 5 seconds
Shavano Park1:33:30 p.m.2 minutes, 2 seconds
Leon Valley1:33:20 p.m.1 minute, 50 seconds
Stone Oak1:33:53 p.m.1 minute, 50 seconds
Hollywood Park1:33:48 p.m.1 minute, 43 seconds
Medical Center1:33:30 p.m.1 minute, 42 seconds
Castle Hills1:33:53 p.m.1 minute, 10 seconds
Balcones Heights1:33:47 p.m.1 minute, 9 seconds
San Antonio Int’l Airport1:34:16 p.m.36 seconds
JBSA Lackland1:33:58 p.m.12 seconds
Alamo HeightsNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse
China GroveNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse
ConverseNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse
Downtown San AntonioNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse
ElmendorfNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse
The Quarry/Olmos Park/San Antonio ZooNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse
Schertz/Selma/CiboloNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse
SomersetNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse
Von OrmyNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse
Woodlawn LakeNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse

COMAL COUNTY (Majority of Comal County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Spring Branch1:33:45 p.m.3 minutes, 0 seconds
Mystic Shores at Canyon Lake1:34:08 p.m.2 minutes, 47 seconds
Bulverde1:33:43 p.m.2 minutes, 28 seconds
Smithson Valley1:34:08 p.m.2 minutes, 16 seconds
Startzville1:34:23 p.m.2 minutes, 6 seconds
Canyon Lake Dam1:34:44 p.m.1 minute, 41 seconds
Garden RidgeNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse
New Braunfels/GrueneNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse

GUADALUPE COUNTY (None of Guadalupe County is in the path of totality. A partial eclipse will still be visible)

KENDALL COUNTY (All of Kendall County will be in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Comfort1:32:29 p.m.4 minutes, 12 seconds
Waring1:32:42 p.m.4 minutes, 3 seconds
Sisterdale1:32:55 p.m.3 minutes, 58 seconds
Boerne1:32:47 p.m.3 minutes, 35 seconds
Kendalia1:33:47 p.m.3 minutes, 33 seconds
Bergheim1:33:16 p.m.3 minutes, 16 seconds

MEDINA COUNTY (Majority of Medina County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
D’Hanis1:31:01 p.m.3 minutes, 41 seconds
Medina Lake Dam1:32:06 p.m.3 minutes, 24 seconds
Hondo1:31:26 p.m.3 minutes, 23 seconds
Rio Medina1:32:16 p.m.2 minutes, 53 seconds
Castroville1:32:21 p.m.2 minutes, 27 seconds
Natalia1:32:56 p.m.48 seconds
Devine1:32:47 p.m.45 seconds

HILL COUNTRY

Eclipse view in the Texas Hill Country (April 8, 2024) (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

KERR COUNTY (All of Kerr County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Ingram1:31:59 p.m.4 minutes, 27 seconds
Hunt1:31:49 p.m.4 minutes, 26 seconds
Kerrville1:32:07 p.m.4 minutes, 25 seconds
Mountain Home1:31:58 p.m.4 minutes, 23 seconds
Center Point1:32:10 p.m.4 minutes, 18 seconds

BANDERA COUNTY (All of Bandera County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Lost Maples State Natural Area1:30:59 p.m.4 minutes, 27 seconds
Medina1:31:33 p.m.4 minutes, 21 seconds
Bandera1:31:51 p.m.4 minutes, 5 seconds
Pipe Creek1:32:12 p.m.3 minutes, 50 seconds
Lakehills1:32:05 p.m.3 minutes, 33 seconds

REAL COUNTY (All of Real County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Leakey1:30:31 p.m.4 minutes, 26 seconds
Camp Wood1:30:04 p.m.4 minutes, 20 seconds

GILLESPIE COUNTY (All of Gillespie County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Enchanted Rock (Llano/Gillespie County Line)1:33:25 p.m.4 minutes, 26 seconds
Fredericksburg1:32:57 p.m.4 minutes, 25 seconds
Harper1:32:23 p.m.4 minutes, 22 seconds
Luckenbach1:33:03 p.m.4 minutes, 17 seconds

EDWARDS COUNTY (Majority of Edwards County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Barksdale1:30:09 p.m.4 minutes, 16 seconds
Rocksprings1:30:48 p.m.3 minutes, 24 seconds
Carta Valley1:30:02 p.m.2 minutes, 38 seconds

UVALDE COUNTY (All of Uvalde County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Garner State Park1:30:19 p.m.4 minutes, 27 seconds
Concan1:30:12 p.m.4 minutes, 26 seconds
Uvalde1:29:40 p.m.4 minutes, 16 seconds
Knippa1:30:10 p.m.4 minutes, 11 seconds
Sabinal1:30:35 p.m.4 minutes, 0 seconds

SOUTH TEXAS PLAINS

Eclipse view along the Edwards Plateu (April 8, 2024) (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

VAL VERDE COUNTY (Some of Val Verde County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Laughlin AFB1:28:32 p.m.3 minutes, 44 seconds
Del Rio1:28:29 p.m.3 minutes, 28 seconds
Amistad Village1:28:52 p.m.2 minutes, 38 seconds
Loma Alta1:30:53 p.m.1 minute, 2 seconds
Devil’s River State Natural AreaNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse

KINNEY COUNTY (All of Kinney County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Spofford1:28:29 p.m.4 minutes, 25 seconds
Brackettville1:28:46 p.m.4 minutes, 20 seconds
Kickapoo Cavern State Park1:29:29 p.m.3 minutes, 52 seconds

MAVERICK COUNTY (All of Maverick County will be in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Quemado1:27:44 p.m.4 minutes, 26 seconds
Eagle Pass1:27:31 p.m.4 minutes, 25 seconds
El Indio1:27:42 p.m.4 minutes, 0 seconds

ZAVALA COUNTY (Most of Zavala County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
La Pryor1:29:16 p.m.3 minutes, 54 seconds
Batesville1:29:52 p.m.3 minutes, 32 seconds
Crystal City1:29:09 p.m.3 minutes, 19 seconds

DIMMIT COUNTY (Half of Dimmit Countyin path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Carrizo Springs1:29:03 p.m.2 minutes, 51 seconds
Asherton1:29:32 p.m.1 minute, 55 seconds
Big Wells1:30:20 p.m.1 minute, 25 seconds

FRIO COUNTY (Half of Frio County in path of totality)

LOCATIONTOTALITY BEGINSTOTALITY DURATION
Frio Town1:30:55 p.m.2 minutes, 44 seconds
Moore1:32:22 p.m.56 seconds
PearsallNOT IN THE PATH OF TOTALITY, Partial eclipse

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter