They’re ready! Kerrville businesses put finishing touches on eclipse plans

KERRVILLE, Texas – The countdown is on to the total solar eclipse, especially for people in Kerrville, where the eclipse is estimated to last nearly four and a half minutes.

With a little over 12 days away, businesses that have been preparing for over a year are feeling ready for thousands of visitors.

“The hotels are booked. I think people are ready!” said Brenda Bindock with boutique clothing store Schriener Goods in downtown Kerrville.

Bindock said they’ll be fully staffed and open.

“We’ve got beautiful things to show people, so we hope they come in,” she said.

Head chef Travion Jefferson is prepping for inventory at Divines Sports Bar nearby.

“We’re going to have to order extra food, and it’s going to be a lot of people here,” he said.

Jefferson is even having to build more storage. The fridge and pantry space he has will not be enough.

His bar has shirts that say Total Solar Eclipse 2024 with the date. That is the exact same text seen on flags all over Kerville’s main street.

It’s safe to say people are excited.

Bindock will definitely be taking her lunch break on April 8.

“Yes, of course. We have our glasses!” she said.

The big concern locals have for visitors is the parking. Lots like the one at Tivy High School are already pre-sold and full.

There are several free parking lots near Louise Hays Park, where the festival will be, but they are first come, first served and will fill up fast.

Still, Jefferson knows people will find a way to get downtown.

“They’ll figure it out!” he said.

He’s confident and ready to take advantage.

A boost in tourism this big is almost as rare as the eclipse itself.

If you need to look at parking options, you can find them listed on this City of Kerrville eclipse festival page.

