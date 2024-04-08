How South Texas shared total solar eclipse experiences on social media

KSAT 12 viewer Taylor McClelland uploaded this photo of the total solar eclipse in Boerne on April 8, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – As soon as October’s annular solar eclipse came to South Texas and went, the countdown clock to April 8′s total solar eclipse began.

Thousands of visitors flocked for a premium spot Monday in the Hill Country, but depending on where you were in San Antonio, cloud cover was not enough to get in the way of watching history unfold.

One of the areas in San Antonio within the solar eclipse’s path of totality was the University of Texas at San Antonio campus, located on the Northwest Side. The campus’ Facebook page posted a time-lapse video of the eclipse.

Elsewhere on campus, the UTSA men’s tennis team was in the middle of an important Monday afternoon practice. The Roadrunners are set to host their intercity rivals from the University of the Incarnate Word this weekend, but their rivalry was no match for witnessing history.

Eclipse in San Antonio during our practice 🙂 ☀️ 🌖

Some who have witnessed previous total solar eclipses said it can feel like an out-of-this-world experience. One member of the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco, a nonprofit organization located on the West Side, marveled at Monday’s eclipse.

When 1:30 p.m. rolled around San Antonio, other parts of the city may have experienced enough darkness for street lights to pop on and for drivers to turn on their headlights.

Due to the overcast skies, one San Antonio resident, under the name Facebook name ESPN of NFL Memes, described the solar eclipse as “overrated” in their Facebook reel.

Several school districts in and around San Antonio gave students the day off to enjoy the total solar eclipse with their families.

Another San Antonio resident documented their solar eclipse experience with their children on social media.

Solar Eclipse Viewing with the kiddos. Total Totality viewing in San Antonio, meaning it got dark until the street...

Considering the area now known as San Antonio last experienced a total solar eclipse more than 600 years ago, it’s easy to understand why the children could not contain their excitement.