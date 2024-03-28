Texas wineries that are offering chance to view eclipse

If you are still considering a place to watch the eclipse and enjoy wine, there are lots of options available to get the best of both worlds.
When we say lots of option, we mean LOTS. Seriously, did you know Texas had so many wineries?
Recommended Videos
Anyway, many around the state are getting into the spirit of the rare April 8 eclipse and offering viewing parties, according to Texas Wine Lover.
Below are links to websites of wineries that are having gatherings for the eclipse, broken down by city. Click on the highlighted link to find out more about the winery and its event.
To learn more about safety tips to watch the eclipse, click or tap here.
Bertram
Blanco
Boerne
Saint Tryphon Farm & Vineyards
Briggs
Burleson
Burnet
Celina
Cleburne
Comfort
Corsicana
Fredericksburg
Messina Hof Hill Country Winery
Harleton
Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard & Winery
Hye
Johnson City
Lometa
Marble Falls
Pittsburg
Round Mountain
Hamilton Pool Vineyards & Farm