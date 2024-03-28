Texas wineries that are offering chance to view eclipse

If you are still considering a place to watch the eclipse and enjoy wine, there are lots of options available to get the best of both worlds.

When we say lots of option, we mean LOTS. Seriously, did you know Texas had so many wineries?

Anyway, many around the state are getting into the spirit of the rare April 8 eclipse and offering viewing parties, according to Texas Wine Lover.

Below are links to websites of wineries that are having gatherings for the eclipse, broken down by city. Click on the highlighted link to find out more about the winery and its event.

To learn more about safety tips to watch the eclipse, click or tap here.

Bertram

KFire Winery and Vineyard

Blanco

La Vie Estate

Boerne

Saint Tryphon Farm & Vineyards

Briggs

Season Three Vineyard

Burleson

Lost Oak Winery

Burnet

7 Creeks Vineyard

Perrisos Vineyard and Winery

Torr Na Lochs

Uplift Vineyard

Wedding Oak Winery

Celina

Eden Hill Winery

Cleburne

Stone Trough Winery

Comfort

Bending Branch Winery

Corsicana

Angelita Vineyard and Winery

Fredericksburg

Airis’Ele Vineyards

Arch Ray Winery

Hilmy Cellars

Longhorn Cellars

Messina Hof Hill Country Winery

Rhinory

Slate Theory Winery

Texas Wine Collective

The Edge

Wedding Oak Winery

Wildseed Vineyards

Harleton

Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard & Winery

Hye

Blue Lotus Winery

Coordinates Vineyards

Hye Meadow Winery

Ron Yates

Vinovium

William Chris Vineyards

Johnson City

12 FIRES Winery & Vineyard

290 Wine Castle

Elisa Christopher Wines

Lewis Wines

Lost Draw

Portree Cellars

Sandy Road Vineyards

Siboney Cellars

Texas Hills Vineyard

Lometa

Fiesta Vineyard and Winery

Marble Falls

Flat Creek Estate

Pittsburg

Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards

Round Mountain

Hamilton Pool Vineyards & Farm

San Saba

Wedding Oak Winery

Spicewood

Stone House Vineyard

Stonewall

Ab Astris Winery

Arrowhead Creek Vineyards

Bluemont Vineyard & Brewery

Crown Hill Winery

Kuhlman Cellars

Meierstone Vineyards

Pedernales Cellars

Tow

Fall Creek Vineyards

Weatherford

Dove Ridge Winery