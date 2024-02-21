5 best places to view April’s solar eclipse in the US

In this image made available by NASA, the International Space Station is silhouetted against the sun during a solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as seen from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park in Washington state. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP, File)

On April 8, an event will take place that hasn’t across North America in decades and won’t again until 2044.

The United States, Canada and Mexico is bracing for a solar eclipse that will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible in Canada since 1979, the first in Mexico since 1991 and the first in the United States since 2017.

The next time such an eclipse will be visible in the contiguous United States will be Aug. 23, 2044.

A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, blocking the view of the sun from the earth.

Given that, travelers and stargazers alike are already lining up hotel rooms in certain cities and spots to view the historic eclipse.

If you are still looking for a spot in the U.S. to view the eclipse, here are five top spots.

1. Dallas

This is reportedly going to be the largest city that’s in the path of totality for the eclipse. The Perot of Museum of Nature and Science has a viewing event, and there are also rooftops around the city that will have viewing available also, according to visitdallas.com. The totality of the eclipse will begin at 1:40 p.m. CT and last a little under four minutes.

2. Indianapolis

The famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hosting a special gathering for the eclipse on April 8. Held in conjunction with NASA, there will be IndyCar demo laps and a STEM symposium for families. There will also be a broadcast of the event courtesy of NASA. The totality of the eclipse is expected to be from 3:06 to 3:10 p.m. CT.

3. Northeast Ohio

The Cleveland area is another spot that will be in the totality of the eclipse, and the city itself will offer a chance to see the eclipse over Lake Erie. Cleveland will be in the totality of the eclipse just before 3:15 p.m. ET.

There will be other viewing opportunities throughout the Cleveland area, two one in particular that noteworthy. The Parkside Drive-In, an outdoor movie theater in Oregon, Ohio, will host a viewing party for the eclipse, while Cuyahoga Valley National Park is one of two national parks that will be in the totality of the eclipse and will have viewing opportunities.

4. Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas

This is the other national park besides Cuyahoga Valley that will be in the totality of the eclipse. The park and surrounding community has an assortment of events and a festival in the days prior to the event and on the day of the eclipse itself. The park will be in the totality of the eclipse for less than four minutes starting at 1:49 p.m. CT.

5. Houlton, Maine

Northeast Maine will be a hotspot region for the eclipse, but no city should be in the center of totality more than Houlton, which has a festival planned from April 5-8 that will feature food, music and other happenings. Houlton is expected to be in the totality of the eclipse at 3:32 p.m. ET.

International spots

If you are preferring to travel to Mexico or Canada to view the eclipse, here are some options.

Malecon de Mazatlan, Mexico — Located on the west coast of Mexico, this beach town will be the first place in Mexico to experience the totality of the eclipse. There will be stations with telescopes and glassed will be given out, according to an article on space.com.

Nazas, Durango, Mexico — This spot in Central Mexico will have the longest period of totality, which is expected to last four minutes, 28 seconds.

Montreal, Quebec, Canada — The city will experience its solar eclipse since 1932. Events that are expected to hold thousands of people are being planned in downtown Montreal at spots such as Parc Jean-Drapeau on St. Helen’s Island and the Montreal Science Centre.

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada — As is the case with Montreal, multiple events are being organized in this city of nearly 600,000 residents. Hamilton hasn’t seen a total eclipse since 1925.

Niagara Falls, Canada — This popular tourist spot will be hopping more than usual because it will be in the path of totality, something that won’t happen again until 2099.