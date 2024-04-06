80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Educators embrace eclipse as a unique teaching opportunity

‘It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it’s pretty neat,’ Burke Elementary School teacher says

Patty Santos, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: Educator, NSISD, Eclipse

SAN ANTONIO – The April 8 total solar eclipse has provided educators unique teaching opportunities to help students understand the celestial event.

Maria Sandoval, a gifted and talented teacher at Burke Elementary School, said the eclipse has allowed educators to work on new lessons that are out of the norm.

“They’re making those connections with lighting and motion, the sun and the moon, and the shades. And it’s just everything about science and engineering and the arts,” she said.

Sandoval has been working with colleagues across the district to develop ideas for helping students understand the science behind the eclipse.

For a lot of the kids, you know, science isn’t something that’s very concrete. So doing this for the kiddos, these different learning opportunities, these experiences out there — it’s really putting it into perspective for them,” Sandoval said. “And they’re really understanding the importance of what’s happening.”

Students have been learning about the eclipse for several weeks. On Monday, they will join the rest of the district in the excitement of watching it take center stage for a short period.

“For my generation, you know, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it’s pretty neat. It’s science. Who doesn’t love science?” Sandoval said.

Here’s a list of some eclipse articles on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email

Recommended Videos