Educators embrace eclipse as a unique teaching opportunity

SAN ANTONIO – The April 8 total solar eclipse has provided educators unique teaching opportunities to help students understand the celestial event.

Maria Sandoval, a gifted and talented teacher at Burke Elementary School, said the eclipse has allowed educators to work on new lessons that are out of the norm.

“They’re making those connections with lighting and motion, the sun and the moon, and the shades. And it’s just everything about science and engineering and the arts,” she said.

Sandoval has been working with colleagues across the district to develop ideas for helping students understand the science behind the eclipse.

“For a lot of the kids, you know, science isn’t something that’s very concrete. So doing this for the kiddos, these different learning opportunities, these experiences out there — it’s really putting it into perspective for them,” Sandoval said. “And they’re really understanding the importance of what’s happening.”

Students have been learning about the eclipse for several weeks. On Monday, they will join the rest of the district in the excitement of watching it take center stage for a short period.

“For my generation, you know, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it’s pretty neat. It’s science. Who doesn’t love science?” Sandoval said.