Vehicle crashes into utility pole, knocks out power briefly for Southwest Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle crash damaged a utility pole knocking out power for residents in a nearby Southwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on the Loop 410 South access road, near Old Pearsall Road.

Recommended Videos

Early reports indicated the vehicle struck a utility pole, causing some downed power lines. As many as 300 residents in the neighborhood were without power at one point.

A CPS Energy power outage map, however, shows the outages being repaired by around 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is not currently known.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.