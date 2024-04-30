73º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Vehicle crashes into utility pole, knocks out power briefly for Southwest Side neighborhood

Stay informed with KSAT 12 on closures or accidents that affect your drive

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio, Power Outage, Southwest Side
San Antonio Police Department patrol car. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle crash damaged a utility pole knocking out power for residents in a nearby Southwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on the Loop 410 South access road, near Old Pearsall Road.

Recommended Videos

Early reports indicated the vehicle struck a utility pole, causing some downed power lines. As many as 300 residents in the neighborhood were without power at one point.

A CPS Energy power outage map, however, shows the outages being repaired by around 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is not currently known.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos