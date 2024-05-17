Baptist Medical Network hosting job fair Saturday to hire medical assistants, clinical support professionals

SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Medical Network is looking to hire medical assistants and clinical support professionals at its hiring event this Saturday.

The positions Baptist needs to fill include tasks such as setting patient appointments, collecting patient data and insurance information, and related projects in a medical office or clinical setting.

Candidates will have the chance to interview with hiring managers and learn about what benefits Baptist Medical Network has to offer and the opportunities available across Central Texas.

Some qualified candidates could be hired on the spot with generous sign-on bonuses.

The Baptist Medical Network Hiring Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 17766 Verde Parkway, Suite 150, in Schertz.

For more information about the job fair, email Moriah Ivey at Moriah.Ivey@TenetHealth.com.

To find job opportunities, click here.