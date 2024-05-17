85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Baptist Medical Network hosting job fair Saturday to hire medical assistants, clinical support professionals

Sign-on bonuses could be offered to qualified candidates

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Baptist Medical Network, Baptist Health System
Baptist Health System logo. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Medical Network is looking to hire medical assistants and clinical support professionals at its hiring event this Saturday.

The positions Baptist needs to fill include tasks such as setting patient appointments, collecting patient data and insurance information, and related projects in a medical office or clinical setting.

Recommended Videos

Candidates will have the chance to interview with hiring managers and learn about what benefits Baptist Medical Network has to offer and the opportunities available across Central Texas.

Some qualified candidates could be hired on the spot with generous sign-on bonuses.

The Baptist Medical Network Hiring Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 17766 Verde Parkway, Suite 150, in Schertz.

For more information about the job fair, email Moriah Ivey at Moriah.Ivey@TenetHealth.com.

To find job opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos