73º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD searching for suspects after robbery of ATM in Stone Oak

Incident occurred around 4:30 a..m. near Stone Oak Parkway and Evans Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Stone Oak, North Side
Image of ATM theft at Stone Oak Parkway and Evans Road (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects following the break-in and robbery of an ATM early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. at a Chase Bank location near Stone Oak Parkway and Evans Road, on the city’s far North Side.

Recommended Videos

According to police, officers received a call from a security company alerting them of the break-in. By the time officers arrived, however, the suspects were gone.

Police said they found a hammer, crowbar and blow torch tools used to pull the ATM off the ground. It took roughly 10 to 15 minutes to do the work, SAPD said.

Police say the suspect or suspects took off with a large amount of money, possibly in the thousands of dollars.

Officers searched the location but were unable to locate anyone.

Investigators say they will now be looking at surveillance video for additional clues. They say the robbery was done in an area that is not traveled often that early in the morning, making for a good getaway, with few if any, witnesses.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos