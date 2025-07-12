KSAT Community to host town hall on social media effects on children, healthy online balance strategies

Watch the town hall on KSAT.com, KSAT+ or anywhere you stream.

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT Community will host a town hall discussion focused on the impact of social media on children. The event aims to help families find a healthy balance between their online and offline lives.

The town hall discussion will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 31. Viewers can watch it anywhere they stream.

Recommended Videos

The discussion will explore ways to improve communication and bonding with children. It will encourage open conversations about reducing time spent on social media.

Stephanie Serna will host the town hall, joined by two expert panelists: Dr. Amy Cobb of University Health and Jessica Knudsen, president of Clarity Child Guidance Center.

The town hall offers an important opportunity for parents and caregivers to identify strategies for fostering healthier social media habits among children.

Guest panelists

Dr. Amy Cobb, a pediatrician and internal medicine specialist, brings extensive experience in community health and care for underserved populations.

Originally from Houston, Texas, Cobb earned degrees from Tulane University and completed medical training at Baylor College of Medicine. She is board-certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics.

Since 2022, she has served as Pediatric Service Line Medical Director at University Health. Cobb has received several honors, including the 2023 Women Leaders in Medicine Award from the Bexar County Medical Society.

Jessica Knudsen, LCSW, FACHE, CEO and president of Clarity Child Guidance Center, will also participate. Since joining Clarity in 2019, she has led the nonprofit through challenges caused by the pandemic’s impact on children’s social, academic, and emotional development.

Under her leadership, Clarity is expanding its hospital and crisis services to meet growing demand. Knudsen holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.