Pickleball fundraiser in San Antonio to benefit Hill Country flood victims this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend, residents will have the opportunity to play pickleball and help Hill Country flood victims at the same time.

A fundraiser will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, at the Alamo Beer Company, located at 202 Lamar St.

Proceeds benefit relief efforts in Kerr County, where at least 96 people, including 36 children, have been declared dead as of Thursday morning.

Local company PickleballGo will host the event in partnership with Alamo Beer Company, food truck owners and local vendors. The proceeds will be donated to the Salvation Army, which has expanded its support for victims in Kerr County.

“We’re aiming for everything that we could do ... anything is better than nothing,” PickleballGo’s founder Arantza Alonso said. “And we’re hoping that people [come] ... we all have the same vision, and it’s to help Kerr County and all the affected.”

More recent coverage of the Hill Country floods on KSAT: