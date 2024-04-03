Your April 8 total solar eclipse guide: Big events, safe solar viewing, live coverage

The date of the total solar eclipse is almost here, and the path of totality of the rare celestial event will slice right through parts of San Antonio, the Hill Country and South Texas!

Ready to experience the event of a lifetime? Multiple watch parties and festivals are scheduled for Monday, when the total eclipse takes to the sky around 1:30 p.m.

WATCH: KSAT Explains what to expect during the 2024 solar eclipse

>> ECLIPSE DAY LIVE: Watch KSAT coverage from San Antonio, Texas Hill Country on April 8 at noon

We have a full list below, but first, let’s talk about safety and other things to know.

A total eclipse occurs when the moon moves in between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. It’s expected to attract thousands of people to the Hill Country, and it’s even causing several schools to cancel classes.

If you’re planning to visit one of those cities in the path of totality, make sure to plan ahead. You should reserve your parking, fill up your gas tank and prepare to wait in traffic. Also, you may want to leave your electric vehicle at home since chargers may not be easily available.

For people IN the path of totality, the moon will completely block the sun for a short time. These few minutes will be the only time that it will be safe to look directly toward the sun.

>> Here’s what to expect during the April 8 eclipse if you’re NOT in the path of totality

For people who ARE NOT in the path of totality, you will need to wear specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing. Even when 99% of the sun’s surface is obscured, the remaining sun is still intense enough to cause retinal burn, experts say.

If you need glasses, the KSAT Weather Authority team will be handing out free pairs at various locations in San Antonio and several restaurants are giving them away with the purchase of a menu item. Or, you can make your own pinhole projector.

>> Grab your free KSAT12 Weather Authority eclipse glasses at these San Antonio area locations

As your official Eclipse Authority station, KSAT will have everything you need to enjoy the spectacular event, including multiple livestreams from different parts of the region on the big day. KSAT meteorologists, anchors and reporters will be in full force in each location.

You can watch the live coverage on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, KSAT+, and the KSAT Weather and News apps. You can also keep up with the weather forecast here.

>> WATCH: April 3 solar eclipse Q&A with KSAT meteorologists

So if you’re looking for a place to party for the eclipse, here are several that will be taking place across the area if you want to venture out. And don’t forget to share your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!

San Antonio

Hemisfair: Guests will be given eclipse glasses and goodies while supplies last. The free event is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St.

Natural Bridge Caverns : Food, discounted tours, loungers, games and activities will be featured at the event on Monday. Three levels of packages are available for purchase. Each package includes parking, reserved seating, and eclipse glasses. For more information, you can : Food, discounted tours, loungers, games and activities will be featured at the event on Monday. Three levels of packages are available for purchase. Each package includes parking, reserved seating, and eclipse glasses. For more information, you can visit their website here

San Antonio Parks: The city’s Parks and Recreation department is offering residents places to view the solar eclipse safely. Its eclipse-viewing events will happen at nine locations across San Antonio between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Click The city’s Parks and Recreation department is offering residents places to view the solar eclipse safely. Its eclipse-viewing events will happen at nine locations across San Antonio between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Click here to see the list.

San Antonio Zoo: Take part in a day’s worth of educational activities at the zoo. Happening the day before the eclipse, on Sunday, the festivities are slated to start at 11 a.m. For more information, Take part in a day’s worth of educational activities at the zoo. Happening the day before the eclipse, on Sunday, the festivities are slated to start at 11 a.m. For more information, you can visit their website here.

SeaWorld San Antonio: The park will open at 11 a.m. Monday and complimentary eclipse glasses will be provided for the first 2,500 guests. For more information, you can The park will open at 11 a.m. Monday and complimentary eclipse glasses will be provided for the first 2,500 guests. For more information, you can visit SeaWorld’s website

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Several packages are available for purchase and include things like eclipse glasses, t-shirts and exclusive seating for the fireworks and drone show. For more information regarding the event, Several packages are available for purchase and include things like eclipse glasses, t-shirts and exclusive seating for the fireworks and drone show. For more information regarding the event, visit their website.

Southside ISD: The district will host viewings at all campuses for students and staff and give out free pairs of eclipse viewing glasses. The campuses will also have fun activities and lessons.

The Alamo: This free event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday. Alamo-themed eclipse glasses can be purchased to view the eclipse for $5 each. For more information, This free event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday. Alamo-themed eclipse glasses can be purchased to view the eclipse for $5 each. For more information, you can visit their website here

Travis Park: Centro San Antonio, Center City Development & Operations (CCDO) and Travis Park are hosting the Centro Solar Celebration. The official NASA live feed will be broadcast on a large screen, and the event will include food trucks, free eclipse-themed snacks, free eclipse-themed t-shirts and a live DJ. The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

Tobin Center: View the total eclipse from the top of the Tobin Center’s parking garage on Monday. This viewing party is a free event running from noon to 2:30 p.m. Food vendors, music and games will be available, along with free parking on the lower levels of the garage. Complimentary viewing glasses will be offered to the first 100 guests. For more information, View the total eclipse from the top of the Tobin Center’s parking garage on Monday. This viewing party is a free event running from noon to 2:30 p.m. Food vendors, music and games will be available, along with free parking on the lower levels of the garage. Complimentary viewing glasses will be offered to the first 100 guests. For more information, visit their website here.

Witte Museum: A general admission ticket will grant you access to the museum and the viewing event, which will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday. Complimentary eclipse glasses will be handed out with general admission, while supplies last. For more information, you can A general admission ticket will grant you access to the museum and the viewing event, which will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday. Complimentary eclipse glasses will be handed out with general admission, while supplies last. For more information, you can visit their website here

Bandera

Ground Zero Musicfest: This five-day, four-night music fest is touted as a family-friendly event, with more than 20 musical acts, including the Georgia Satellites, Dokken, Great White, and the Bellamy Brothers. For more information, This five-day, four-night music fest is touted as a family-friendly event, with more than 20 musical acts, including the Georgia Satellites, Dokken, Great White, and the Bellamy Brothers. For more information, check out their website

Boerne

Cave Without A Name: Running from Saturday through Monday, this family-friendly event features camping, music and fun. For more information or to purchase camping spots, Running from Saturday through Monday, this family-friendly event features camping, music and fun. For more information or to purchase camping spots, you can visit their website here

Kendall County Fairgrounds: Experience the eclipse at the Kendall County Fair Association’s viewing party. This event will take place in Boerne from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. You can purchase admission tickets Experience the eclipse at the Kendall County Fair Association’s viewing party. This event will take place in Boerne from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. You can purchase admission tickets by visiting their website here

Burnet

Texas Eclipse Festival: This is one of the biggest events in Texas, located on Reveille Peak Ranch. The festival will include numerous artists, DJs, producers, instrumentalists, speakers and panels. For more information, you can This is one of the biggest events in Texas, located on Reveille Peak Ranch. The festival will include numerous artists, DJs, producers, instrumentalists, speakers and panels. For more information, you can access the festival’s website here

Del Rio

Solar Eclipse Fest: The fest runs from Friday through Monday. Nightly concerts will occur at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds, with a Sunday lineup of John Michael Montgomery, Stoney LaRue, and Eli Young Band. For more information, The fest runs from Friday through Monday. Nightly concerts will occur at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds, with a Sunday lineup of John Michael Montgomery, Stoney LaRue, and Eli Young Band. For more information, you can visit the event website here

Dripping Springs

Hill Country Solar Eclipse Fest: Taking place at the Lucky Arrow Retreat, this family-friendly event runs from Sunday through Tuesday. Day tickets grant access to an overlook (eclipse-safe viewing glasses included), planetarium showings, beer/wine tastings, live music and more. Taking place at the Lucky Arrow Retreat, this family-friendly event runs from Sunday through Tuesday. Day tickets grant access to an overlook (eclipse-safe viewing glasses included), planetarium showings, beer/wine tastings, live music and more. More information can be found here

Fredericksburg

Arch Ray Resort: Goo Goo Dolls, Switchfoot and Kyle Park are among the performers for the two-day festival. The resort is on Highway 290. Camping and food and drink vendors will be included in the event. Passes start at $75 and include eclipse glasses. Click Goo Goo Dolls, Switchfoot and Kyle Park are among the performers for the two-day festival. The resort is on Highway 290. Camping and food and drink vendors will be included in the event. Passes start at $75 and include eclipse glasses. Click here for more information.

Eclipse-O-Rama 2024: The one-and-only The one-and-only Bill Nye the Science Guy will be in Fredericksburg for the total solar eclipse. The beloved scientist and The Planetary Society are hosting a two-day camping festival to discuss all things space and have one big eclipse viewing party. Click here for more information.

Hye

Ron Yates Winery: Soul Wagon and Silverada (formerly Mike and the Moonpies) will play at this eclipse party that will also include wine tasting, food and games. Camping is also available. General admission starts at $125. Click Soul Wagon and Silverada (formerly Mike and the Moonpies) will play at this eclipse party that will also include wine tasting, food and games. Camping is also available. General admission starts at $125. Click here for more information.

Junction

Texclipse Music Festival: From Saturday through Monday, the festival will include various events like live music, rodeo, wine tasting and a chili cookoff at the Hill Country Fairgrounds. For tickets, event lineups and more, From Saturday through Monday, the festival will include various events like live music, rodeo, wine tasting and a chili cookoff at the Hill Country Fairgrounds. For tickets, event lineups and more, you can visit their website here.

Kerrville

“Kerrclipse” Festival at Quiet Valley Ranch: The multi-day festival is planned for Friday through Monday at Quiet Valley Ranch in Kerrville. Event tickets include concerts and camping, along with a location to view the total eclipse. For more information or to purchase tickets, The multi-day festival is planned for Friday through Monday at Quiet Valley Ranch in Kerrville. Event tickets include concerts and camping, along with a location to view the total eclipse. For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit their website here

Louise Hays Park: A free viewing event including scientific speakers, live music and activities for children is planned for Monday, starting at 10 a.m. NASA will also be livestreaming the eclipse from this event for folks all over the country to see. Limited off-site parking may be reserved for a fee.

Across Texas

Texas State Parks: Thirty-one state parks , including Enchanted Rock and Garner State Park, are in the path of totality. A partial eclipse can still be viewed from the remaining parks. A reservation or a camping permit is required. For more information and to find out which parks are included in the path of totality, you can visit their website here

More eclipse content: