Grab your free KSAT12 Weather Authority eclipse glasses at these San Antonio area locations

KSAT will be giving away several eclipse glasses around San Antonio.

As you may know, a total solar eclipse will pass through parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country on Monday, April 8. To protect your eyes during eclipse viewing, solar glasses will be necessary.

The KSAT Weather Authority team will be handing out free solar eclipse glasses at various locations in San Antonio prior to Monday’s eclipse. Only 300 glasses will be available at each location. The line will begin at 5 p.m. each day, and glasses will be distributed at 6:30 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Below is a list of locations where you can get your free glasses.