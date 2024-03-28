80º
Grab your free KSAT12 Weather Authority eclipse glasses at these San Antonio area locations

Only 300 glasses will be available at each location

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

KSAT will be giving away several eclipse glasses around San Antonio.

As you may know, a total solar eclipse will pass through parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country on Monday, April 8. To protect your eyes during eclipse viewing, solar glasses will be necessary.

The KSAT Weather Authority team will be handing out free solar eclipse glasses at various locations in San Antonio prior to Monday’s eclipse. Only 300 glasses will be available at each location. The line will begin at 5 p.m. each day, and glasses will be distributed at 6:30 p.m.

Below is a list of locations where you can get your free glasses.

  • April 2- Tacos Norteno, 8622 Huebner #109, San Antonio, TX 78240
  • April 3- My Melrose, 238 SW Military Dr., San Antonio TX 78221
  • April 4- Mission Park & Pavilions, 6032 Padre Dr., San Antonio, TX 78214 (Pavilion 1)
  • April 5- IKEA Live Oak, 1000 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy, Live Oak, TX 78233

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

