Restaurants offering deals, specials for total solar eclipse

SAN ANTONIO – People around the U.S. are preparing for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, and so are restaurant and beverage chains.

Plenty of businesses are offering deals like complimentary glasses with the purchase of an entree, discounts and buy-one-get-one menu items.

Here are some brands offering specials for the total solar eclipse.

Blue Moon will sell Eclipse Sips that include four signature Blue Moon pint glasses, a commemorative box, blacklight coasters and a flashlight, and “Moon Dust” that will make beer shimmer. They go on sale at noon ET Wednesday for $25. Beer is not included in the kits.

Burger King will give out a free Whopper with the purchase of a Whopper to Royal Perks members all day on Monday, according to Forbes . Members can text “ECLIPSE” to 251251 to claim their offer. To sign up for Royal Perks, click here

Celsius is selling three new, limited-time flavors to celebrate the eclipse — Astro Vibe, Cosmic Vibe and Galaxy Vibe. They can be found at stores nationwide and online.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex will offer specials from Saturday through Monday to celebrate the eclipse. That includes a new eclipse-themed margarita for $8; chips, dips and queso for $5; and “Dark Side Of The Moon” parody shirts for $15.

la Madeleine will hand out complimentary glasses with the purchase of an entree from Friday through Monday, while supplies last at all Texas locations.

Marco’s Pizza will give 50% off all pizzas from Monday through April 14. Customers can use the promo code “ECLIPSE” to receive the discount. The offer will be available for online and app orders only.

MoonPie is selling a limited-edition Eclipse carton in retailers nationwide and online. MoonPie is also selling a total eclipse “survival kit” that includes everything you need for solar viewing — chocolate minis and eclipse glasses.

Pizza Hut will sell large pizzas for only $12 on Monday, according to Forbes . The deal will be available for carryout, dine-in and delivery.

Smoothie King is selling a new flavor, Eclipse Berry Blitz Smoothie, for a limited time. Customers who buy an eclipse smoothie (20 ounces or larger) can get a free pair of eclipse glasses at participating stores.

Sonic is selling a new Blackout Slush Float to celebrate the eclipse. With every purchase, customers will receive a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses, while supplies last. The drink is a cotton candy and dragon fruit-flavored slush topped with creamy white soft serve and galaxy-themed sprinkles. The drink can be ordered through May 5.

SunChips will sell a limited-edition flavor, Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda, for the duration of the eclipse on Monday. Starting at 1:33 p.m. CT on April 8, people can order the new flavor at SunChipsSolarEclipse.com , while supplies last. The order will be available for just 4 minutes and 27 seconds.

Twin Peaks will hand out free eclipse glasses to customers on Monday.

