Sonic announces new drink for upcoming solar eclipse

SAN ANTONIO – Sonic Drive-In wants to help celebrate next month’s solar eclipse.

The fast food restaurant is launching a limited edition drink called the “Black-out slush float.”

The color celebrates darkness from the eclipse.

INTERACTIVE MAP: April 2024 total solar eclipse path

The beverage is topped with white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles and its taste is described as cotton candy and dragon fruit.

In addition to the drink, everyone who buys one gets a free pair of glasses to watch the eclipse safely.

The black-out slush float will be available from March 25 to May 5 at participating Sonic locations.

READ MORE: