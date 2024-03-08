Science shows Texas Hill Country is the best place in the U.S. to view the total solar eclipse

Eclipse day (April 8) average cloud cover. Along the eclipse path, there is a better chance for clear skies in the Texas Hill Country than in the northeast.

Folks are traveling from around the world to see the April 8 total solar eclipse, which will carve a path across the nation from Eagle Pass, Texas, to Caribou, Maine.

Many people are choosing to view the eclipse from the Texas Hill Country, which statistically has the best chance for clear skies along the path.

KEY POINTS:

The Texas Hill Country and areas near the Texas border have the best chance for clear skies compared to others along the path of the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Looking at the history of early April cloud cover since 2000, skies were cloudy 45%-55% of the time around the Texas Hill Country and San Antonio.

Skies were cloudy 60%-80% of the time elsewhere in the nation along the path of the total solar eclipse.

Even though there is a better chance for clear skies in the Texas Hill Country, we won’t fully know the forecast for South Central Texas until closer to the day of the eclipse.

AVERAGE CLOUD COVER ALONG THE PATH

LOCATION ALONG PATH AVERAGE CLOUD COVER (Since 2000) Fredericksburg, TX 46% Eagle Pass, TX 47% Kerrville, TX 50% San Antonio, TX 51% Waco, TX 56% Little Rock, AR 57% Austin, TX 59% Dallas, TX 60% Indianapolis, IN 60% Cleveland, OH 60% Buffalo, NY 64% Burlington, VT 70% Caribou, ME 72%

INTERACTIVE ECLIPSE MAP

USING THE INTERACTIVE MAP: To see if you will be in the path of totality, zoom into your neighborhood or type your address using the magnifying glass on the top right of the map. If you are in the path of totality, the sky will turn dark and it will be safe to remove eye protection for the period of time mentioned in the map.

NOTICE: Only half of San Antonio is in the path of totality. If you are not in the path of totality, you will still experience a partial eclipse. The sky will still get dim, but it will NOT be safe at any point to remove eye protection during the eclipse.