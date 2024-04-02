KSAT Connect: Share your photos, videos of total solar eclipse

SAN ANTONIO – The anticipation is building as parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country prepare for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. This rare event will be the first time since May of 1397 that the path of a total solar eclipse passed through the area we know as “San Antonio.”

Since many will not be in the path of totality, thousands are projected to travel into the area to view the eclipse. The total eclipse is expected to begin around 1:30 p.m. for parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country. You can see if you are in the path of totality by checking out this interactive map.

Don’t forget those solar eclipse glasses! Regardless if you are in the path of totality or not, everyone will need to wear protective glasses to view the eclipse. Be sure to keep those glasses on if you’re trying to take pictures with your phone.

If you plan on seeing the total solar eclipse, we want to see your photos! Submit your photos to KSAT Connect, and they could be featured on-air and online!

KSAT is your official Eclipse Authority station! You can catch coverage all day on Monday, April 8, as KSAT crews will be across several parts of the area so that you can watch wherever you are by using the KSAT weather app on your phone.

It will also be available to watch on KSAT.com and the KSAT+ streaming app.