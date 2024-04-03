Here’s what to expect during the April 8 eclipse if you’re NOT in the path of totality

FILE - This combination of photos shows the path of the sun during a total eclipse by the moon Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. On April 8, 2024, spectators who aren't near the path of totality or who get cloudy weather on eclipse day can still catch the total solar eclipse, with NASA, science centers and media organizations planning to stream live coverage online from different locations along the path. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

At this point, you’ve probably heard a lot about the April 8 eclipse.

You know that parts of Texas are in the path of totality for April 8, but what about the rest of the state — will those of us NOT in the path of totality see anything?

The answer is YES!

In fact, EVERYONE in the United States will experience the eclipse to different degrees.

Those in the path of totality may get the ideal viewing experience, which is why people are flocking to those areas. BUT, the eclipse is a spectacular event no matter where you live in Texas. In San Antonio, we’ll experience an eclipse of 99.9% of the sun. Even in the Texas panhandle, the sun will be eclipsed more than 80%.

(**What we can see depends on the weather. Early forecasts for San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country are showing we could be under some clouds.**)

The northwest portion of San Antonio is in the path of totality, meaning the sun will be completely blocked by the moon and the sky will be dark with only the sun’s white corona visible. The rest of the city will see more than 99% of the sun blocked by the sun meaning just a tiny sliver of sun will be visible.

Remember: ONLY people in totality will be able to safely remove their eye protection, the rest of us need to keep those eclipse glasses any time we’re looking at the sun. There’s nothing that makes an eclipse itself dangerous, but it’s NEVER safe to look directly at the sun and more people may try to during an eclipse.

When will the eclipse start?

For those of us in San Antonio, the partial eclipse will start at 12:15 p.m.

The eclipse event peaks around 1:30 p.m. For parts of San Antonio that are in the path of totality, that peak means the moon will be covering the sun completely at that point. The length of totality depends on your location. The moon will move away from blocking the sun and the eclipse event will end shortly before 3 p.m.

KSAT has created an interactive map that can show you how long totality will last. You can also see a breakdown of how long totality will last in specific neighborhoods.

The rest of San Antonio will peak with the moon covering about 99% of the sun.

Eclipse event times for downtown San Antonio:

Eclipse start time: 12:14 p.m.

Peak time: 1:27 p.m. - 1:49 p.m.

Eclipse end time: 2:55 p.m.

Eclipse event for Texas in its entirety:

Eclipse start time: 12:10 p.m. (In Southwest Texas)

Totality time: 1:27 p.m. - 1:49 p.m.

Eclipse end time: 3:06 p.m. (In Northeast Texas)

Here’s a time-lapse showing what totality/peak eclipse will look like in the San Antonio area:

Eclipse view San Antonio Metro Area (April 8, 2024) (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

Here’s a time-lapse showing what totality/peak eclipse will look like in the Hill Country:

Eclipse view in the Texas Hill Country (April 8, 2024) (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

Here’s a time-lapse showing what totality/peak eclipse will look like in the South Texas plains:

Eclipse view along the Edwards Plateu (April 8, 2024) (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

