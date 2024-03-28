You may want to reserve parking now if you plan to be in Kerrville for the solar eclipse

The city of Kerrville in the Hill Country will experience one of the longest times in totality during the April 8 eclipse. That’s why hoards of people will be heading there for the big event.

Because the city is expecting so many visitors, parking is expected to be tricky. Many people have already pre-paid for spots.

The City of Kerrville’s Eclipse webpage has an organized list of free and paid parking opportunities within walking distance of the free Eclipse Festival in the Louise Hays Park in downtown Kerrville.

Free Parking

There are several free lots, including a parking garage, that are first come, first served. Those are expected to fill up fast, and camping out there beforehand is not allowed.

The city’s website states: “Limited, free parking will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis in the Parking Garage at 201 Clay St. in Downtown Kerrville. The Parking Garage is open 24/7. Overnight camping inside the parking garage is strictly prohibited. The parking lot at the Butt Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St., will have limited free first-come-first-serve accessible parking spots available to the public. You must have a state-issued person with disabilities plate or placard to park in an accessible parking space. Parking along the road is not allowed.”

As for the paid lots, many of those spaces are filling up, too. The Tivy High School lot is already full. Below, from the Kerrville Eclipse website, are the options for other paid parking. These prices and availability may change.

Paid Parking

Blue Oak Trading Co. - $40 per car, contact Bob Canales at 210-355-3675

Calvary Temple Church - Suggested Donation of $50. 200 available spots

Center for Fitness - April 8 parking only from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., $100 per spot CASH ONLY. River Trail is accessible to walk to Louise Park for Kerrville Eclipse Festival

First Christian Church - April 8 parking only for cars, SUVs, and pickups; $20/spot. Overnight (boondocking) is available for RVs only ($150/night). Visit First Christian Church for more information.

Gibson’s Discount Store - $50. Customers who shop in the store while parked there will get parking fee refunded when they spend $100

Hill Country Arts Foundation - $125 event parking for Stonehenge Eclipse Festival

Kerr County Hill Country Youth Event Center - $75 car, $300 oversized vehicle. River Trail accessible to walk to Louise Hays Park for Kerrville Eclipse Festival

Kerrville Folk Festival - $40 per car for Kerrclipse event parking

Kerrville Sports Complex - $100 per car, restrooms and food vendors on site

NAPA / Kerrville Location - $60 per car, CASH ONLY on April 8

River Hills Mall- $50 per car, 200 Sidney Baker. Cash only on April 8, enter from Sidney Baker, first come, first serve, across the street from Kerrville Eclipse Festival. 830-896-0606

Schreiner University - $100 per car / $500 per bus, River Trail accessible to walk to Louise Hays Park for Kerrville Eclipse Festival

Southern Oaks Baptist Church (property on Bandera Hwy)- $75, access to Kerrville River Trail to walk to Louise Hays Park for Kerrville Eclipse Festival, open field parkingTivy High School - $75 per car SOLD OUT

Total Eclipse Parking- Downtown- $100 per car, 717 Sidney Baker S, Pre-payment required, non-refundable

Unity of the Hill Country - $75 per car741 Water Street - starts at $425

Ziegler Glass - $100, 18-20 spots contact Kris Koether 210-438-3321 or kriskoether@gmail.com

