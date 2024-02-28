What questions do you have about the total solar eclipse on April 8?

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky. On April 8, 2024, the sun will pull another disappearing act across parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada, turning day into night for as much as 4 minutes, 28 seconds. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Parts of Texas will have the best seat on Earth for another spectacular astronomical event.

After getting peak viewing for October’s annular solar eclipse, some Texans will also see the totality of the solar eclipse on April 8.

While varying portions of a solar eclipse will be viewable in Mexico, the United States, and Canada — not everyone will see totality. But, a stretch of Texas from Eagle Pass to Dallas will be in the path of totality, and that includes the Northwest portion of San Antonio.

KSAT is your official Eclipse Authority station! Our day-of coverage will start with GMSA on KSAT-TV and then an eclipse livestream with the KSAT meteorologists from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. that you can watch wherever you are by using the KSAT weather app on your phone. It will also be available to watch on KSAT.com and the KSAT+ streaming app.

You’ll also be able to watch a feed of the eclipse itself in case you’re not in the viewing area of totality, can’t get outside, or don’t have the necessary viewing glasses.

KSAT already has a lot of good eclipse information online including the local times for the eclipse, details on some public viewing events, and information about how to protect your eyes during eclipse viewing.

But, what else do you want to know about the event?

If you have any other questions about the April 8 total eclipse, submit them using the form below and KSAT meteorologists may answer them in this article.

