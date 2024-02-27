These Texas state parks will be in the path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse

Sometimes, it’s best to experience the wonder of nature in nature.
And you can do that on April 8 when 31 Texas state parks will be in the line of totality during the solar eclipse.
Recommended Videos
A total solar eclipse is when the moon blocks the sun completely.
Totality will begin at 1:30 p.m. near Del Rio and will follow a path to the northeast part of the state. While the rest of Texas will get to experience at least a partial eclipse, only the path of totality will offer the full eclipse experience. In some places, it will last about four-and-a-half minutes.
These Texas state parks are in the path of totality for the April eclipse:
The other state parks in Texas will offer views of a partial eclipse.
Here are some of the parks hosting special events on April 8:
- Guadalupe River State Park Total Eclipse Viewing at the Park
- Palmetto State Park Solar Eclipse Mask Make your own solar viewing mask!
- Ray Roberts Lake State Park - Isle Du Bois Unit: Eclipse Watch Party
- Tyler State Park: Total Eclipse!
- Guadalupe River State Park “Great American Eclipse” Tabling at the Total Solar Eclipse
- Palmetto State Park It’s a Solar-bration!
- Lockhart State Park Solar Celebration!
- Village Creek State Park Solar Eclipse Viewing