74º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

These Texas state parks will be in the path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse

31 Texas state parks will be in the line of totality

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas State Parks, Eclipse, Outdoors
Texas map: April 8 Solar Eclipse (KSAT)

Sometimes, it’s best to experience the wonder of nature in nature.

And you can do that on April 8 when 31 Texas state parks will be in the line of totality during the solar eclipse.

Recommended Videos

A total solar eclipse is when the moon blocks the sun completely.

Totality will begin at 1:30 p.m. near Del Rio and will follow a path to the northeast part of the state. While the rest of Texas will get to experience at least a partial eclipse, only the path of totality will offer the full eclipse experience. In some places, it will last about four-and-a-half minutes.

Texas state parks in path of totality on April 8 solar eclipse. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

These Texas state parks are in the path of totality for the April eclipse:

The other state parks in Texas will offer views of a partial eclipse.

Here are some of the parks hosting special events on April 8:

Get more eclipse coverage on KSAT.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email