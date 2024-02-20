San Antonio scientists eager to unlock sun’s mysteries during upcoming solar eclipse

SAN ANTONIO – On April 8, a total solar eclipse will pass over parts of the United States, treating millions to a rare celestial show.

But scientists like Dr. Amir Caspi of the Southwest Research Institute (SWRI) are excited for another reason - they will have a unique opportunity to study the sun.

Caspi is leading two major eclipse observation projects. One involves a network of 35 telescope stations manned by citizen scientists along the eclipse path from Texas to Maine.

“They will observe the eclipse in a bucket brigade, as it passes over each of those stations in turn,” Caspi said.

The other project will launch two NASA WB-57 jets to altitudes of 50,000 feet to capture images of the eclipse using nose-mounted cameras.

So what do researchers hope to learn?

“One of the long-standing questions of the solar corona is ‘Why is it so hot?’ It’s actually millions of degrees, and the solar surface is only a few thousand degrees,” Caspi said.

The corona is the sun’s outer atmosphere, which is usually obscured by the sun’s bright surface light.

“During an eclipse, you can finally see that solar corona. You can see it with your eyes, you can see it with instruments,” Caspi said.

With eclipse day fast approaching, preparations are intensifying to ensure the observation instruments work as planned. Unlocking mysteries about our nearest star has never seemed closer thanks to this approaching cosmic phenomenon.

But Caspi may be most excited just to witness the sight himself, alongside millions of other eclipse chasers. As he notes, “I think everyone should have that chance.”

