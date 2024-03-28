Eclipse: Live Q&A with KSAT meteorologists Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday, April 8, parts of San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country will be in the path of a total solar eclipse!

As your official Eclipse Authority station, KSAT will have everything you need to enjoy the spectacular event, including a live Q&A ahead of the big day.

Mark your calendar and plan to join Your Weather Authority team on Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. for a live stream covering everything you need to know about the rare celestial event.

Hear from Adam, Mike, Justin, Sarah and Mia as they show exactly when and where the path of totality will be, what you can do now to prepare, the science of the eclipse and answer your questions.

KSAT already has a lot of good eclipse information online, including the local times for the eclipse, details on some public viewing events, how to protect your eyes during eclipse viewing and even how to make a pinhole projector.

