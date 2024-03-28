80º
Eclipse: Live Q&A with KSAT meteorologists Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

All 5 KSAT meteorologists will cover everything you need to know about the solar eclipse; answer your questions

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mike Osterhage, KSAT Meteorologist / SA Live Host

. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday, April 8, parts of San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country will be in the path of a total solar eclipse!

As your official Eclipse Authority station, KSAT will have everything you need to enjoy the spectacular event, including a live Q&A ahead of the big day.

Mark your calendar and plan to join Your Weather Authority team on Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. for a live stream covering everything you need to know about the rare celestial event.

You can watch the livestream on KSAT.com, KSAT+, the KSAT Weather and News apps, and in the media player at the top of this article.

Hear from Adam, Mike, Justin, Sarah and Mia as they show exactly when and where the path of totality will be, what you can do now to prepare, the science of the eclipse and answer your questions.

Submit your questions

KSAT already has a lot of good eclipse information online, including the local times for the eclipse, details on some public viewing events, how to protect your eyes during eclipse viewing and even how to make a pinhole projector.

Here’s a list of some eclipse information on KSAT:

About the Authors:

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

