76º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

View the eclipse at one of these San Antonio Parks and Recreation events

The department is hosting eclipse-viewing events at nine locations across the city

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Eclipse, Whatever The Weather, San Antonio, Things To Do, Parks
City of San Antonio image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Monday, April 8, is expected to be a historic day in San Antonio.

KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey said the area now known as San Antonio last experienced the viewing of a solar eclipse in May 1397, nearly 627 full years ago.

Recommended Videos

The city’s parks and recreation department is doing its part by offering residents places to view the solar eclipse safely.

The department said its eclipse-viewing events will happen at nine locations across San Antonio between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

• Eisenhower Park (19399 NW Military Hwy)

• Garza Community Center (1450 Mira Vista)

• Gill Adult & Senior Center (7902 Westshire Drive)

• Granados Adult & Senior Center (500 Freiling)

• Medina River Natural Area (15890 TX-16)

• Melendrez Community Center (5919 W Commerce Street)

• Phil Hardberger Park (8400 NW Military Highway & 13203 Blanco Road)

• Ward Community Center (435 E Sunshine Drive)

• Yates Community Center (568 Rasa Drive)

The department said not all of these locations will be within the eclipse’s path of totality. The only location that will offer a partial eclipse view is Medina River Natural Area, which is located on the Southwest Side along State Highway 16, the city said.

Activities at community center locations such as Garza, Melendrez, Ward and Yates will include astronaut training, pinhole viewers and space slime while supplies last, the department said.

Free eclipse glasses will also be offered at all nine locations, but the department said each location will have a limited number of glasses on April 8.

If anyone plans to attend the department’s eclipse events, the city said visitors are encouraged to give themselves plenty of time for traveling and parking as well as bringing lawnchairs, family members, dogs, water, snacks or lunch to watch history unfold.

KSAT is Your Eclipse Authority. Here are more solar eclipse-related stories on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Recommended Videos