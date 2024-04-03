View the eclipse at one of these San Antonio Parks and Recreation events

SAN ANTONIO – Monday, April 8, is expected to be a historic day in San Antonio.

KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey said the area now known as San Antonio last experienced the viewing of a solar eclipse in May 1397, nearly 627 full years ago.

The city’s parks and recreation department is doing its part by offering residents places to view the solar eclipse safely.

The department said its eclipse-viewing events will happen at nine locations across San Antonio between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

• Eisenhower Park (19399 NW Military Hwy)

• Garza Community Center (1450 Mira Vista)

• Gill Adult & Senior Center (7902 Westshire Drive)

• Granados Adult & Senior Center (500 Freiling)

• Medina River Natural Area (15890 TX-16)

• Melendrez Community Center (5919 W Commerce Street)

• Phil Hardberger Park (8400 NW Military Highway & 13203 Blanco Road)

• Ward Community Center (435 E Sunshine Drive)

• Yates Community Center (568 Rasa Drive)

The department said not all of these locations will be within the eclipse’s path of totality. The only location that will offer a partial eclipse view is Medina River Natural Area, which is located on the Southwest Side along State Highway 16, the city said.

Activities at community center locations such as Garza, Melendrez, Ward and Yates will include astronaut training, pinhole viewers and space slime while supplies last, the department said.

Free eclipse glasses will also be offered at all nine locations, but the department said each location will have a limited number of glasses on April 8.

If anyone plans to attend the department’s eclipse events, the city said visitors are encouraged to give themselves plenty of time for traveling and parking as well as bringing lawnchairs, family members, dogs, water, snacks or lunch to watch history unfold.

