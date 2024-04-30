New chilaquiles brunch spot headed to Pearl area

SAN ANTONIO – A new brunch spot is heading to San Antonio’s Pearl area.

West Texas’ Chilaquiles Buen Dia recently announced it is expanding and will open a restaurant in the Alamo City. The chain was founded in 2023 by El Paso-based hospitality group Pan y Agua.

A news release did not reveal the restaurant’s exact location or opening date. KSAT has reached out for those details, and this story will be updated when that information becomes available.

The restaurant will sell chilaquiles, tacos, beer, cocktails and aguas frescas. Chilaquiles will be served with a variety of salsa flavors, including rojo, chipotle, habanero, entomatados, chile verde and creamy green, the release states.

“Bringing Chilaquiles Buen Dia to San Antonio is a dream come true for us,” Pan y Agua partner Nick Salgado said in the release. “We’re thrilled to share our passion for authentic Mexican flavors with the vibrant community of San Antonio, inviting them to experience the warmth and authenticity of our taqueria-inspired eatery.”

Salgado founded Pan y Agua in 2008, along with Octavio Gomez and Chef Rudy Valdes.

This will be Pan y Agua’s first restaurant in San Antonio.

Chilaquiles Buen Dia is opening a restaurant in San Antonio. (Courtesy, Chilaquiles Buen Dia)

