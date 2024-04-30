‘Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles’ comes to the Majestic Theatre for 2 shows

"Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles" will play at the Majestic on Aug. 4, 2024

Do you want to know a secret?

“Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles” will stop in San Antonio this summer.

Recommended Videos

OK, it’s not exactly a secret. The Majestic Theatre is inviting Beatles fans to come together for a live performance featuring songs from the Fab Four.

“Rain” will have two performances on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The concert is described as “an electrifying journey through the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour in addition to songs from the early years all the way to Abbey Road.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday online or at the Majestic Theatre Box Office at 224 East Houston Street.