‘Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles’ comes to the Majestic Theatre for 2 shows

‘Rain’ is scheduled to play on Aug. 4

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

"Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles" will play at the Majestic on Aug. 4, 2024 (Matt Christine Photography)

Do you want to know a secret?

“Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles” will stop in San Antonio this summer.

OK, it’s not exactly a secret. The Majestic Theatre is inviting Beatles fans to come together for a live performance featuring songs from the Fab Four.

“Rain” will have two performances on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The concert is described as “an electrifying journey through the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour in addition to songs from the early years all the way to Abbey Road.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday online or at the Majestic Theatre Box Office at 224 East Houston Street.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

