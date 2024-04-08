View photos, videos of total solar eclipse from around San Antonio, Hill Country on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – Parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country were excited to experience Monday’s total solar eclipse. The rare event marked the first time since May of 1397 that the path of a total solar eclipse passed through what is now San Antonio.

Totality began around 1:30 p.m. for parts of San Antonio and the Hill Country.

Recommended Videos

Since many parts of the country were not in the path of totality, thousands traveled to the Texas Hill Country to view the eclipse. Some San Antonio residents didn’t need to get on the road at all and still had the best seats from their homes.

Among the best and “brightest” submissions for Monday’s total solar eclipse included a viewer’s time-lapse video of how the sky changed from cloudy to dark and back to cloudy again.

Mic, the KSAT 12 mascot, was also a popular find for viewers out at Aue Elementary School in Leon Springs.

The star of the show, of course, was the moon blocking the biggest star of them all — the sun. Monday’s eclipse will be a memory that families will cherish for a long time.

Check out a few of the KSAT Connect photos and videos below and share your eclipse images and your eclipse story with us.

ChrisB In Fredericksburg. Broke through the clouds just enough to get this with solar flair 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

Lmitch2011 Adorable Aue Elementary student Joseph Mitchell at his school's Eclipse watch party with the KSAT microphone 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

Fabiang Evie(2yrs) and Daddy (48 yrs) enjoying an incredible experience together. 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

Mario2k4 Trying this again. Daytime fireworks at Six flags viewed across I-10 by the Rim 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

Marion Torres Leon Valley Elementary Greyson Keller (2nd Grade) watching eclipse with his dad 1 hour ago 0 San Antonio

Do you want to share your total solar eclipse moment with KSAT Connect. You still can!

Here is a guide to posting:

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “Weather” as the channel and “Eclipse” as your category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

If you want to see more videos and photos from the total solar eclipse, check out KSAT Connect’s Eclipse page here.