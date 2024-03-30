‘Overwhelming’: Rural communities prepare for thousands to pack their small towns during eclipse weekend

Bandera County leaders say about 100 people live in Vanderpool. But during the Eclipse weekend, they're expecting thousands to pass through.

VANDERPOOL, Texas – Even with a limited crew, Rhonda Garofano said the Utopia Volunteer EMS is ready to handle emergencies throughout the eclipse weekend.

“It’s overwhelming for a rural EMS,” said Garofano, the EMS director. “We’re going to do what we have to do when it happens, and we’ll handle it. We’ll handle the situation when it comes.”

The total solar eclipse is set to cross over South-Central Texas next week. Bandera County leaders said they are concerned about the number of people traveling to their rural communities.

In a town like Vanderpool, the population is only about 100, but throughout the eclipse weekend, officials predict thousands to travel through.

“We’re prepared,” said Jody Rutherford, the Bandera County commissioner for Precinct 4. “We just don’t have anywhere near the staff to handle as many people as we’re going to get. But we’ll do it.”

Utopia’s Volunteer EMS will cover both Utopia and Vanderpool during the eclipse. Garofano said she has eight staff members, three ambulances and one helicopter.

“And 10,000-plus people here,” Garofano said, laughing. “It’s going to get real.”

There is only one gas station and one country store in Vanderpool. Ronny Brown said he’s been stocking extra supplies at the Lost Maples Country Store for months.

“I’m preparing for not the worst, but not the best, just in between,” Brown said. “When we run out, we run out.”

Rutherford said their strategy is to overprepare, and he’s asking visitors to do the same. He said people should bring extra food, water, first aid kits and enough fuel to last through the weekend.

His biggest concern is traffic after the eclipse.

“Bandera has a tremendous amount of construction going on 16 South out of Bandera. That’s going to be a large impact on people coming from San Antonio,” Rutherford said.

