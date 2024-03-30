70º
Join Insider for Free

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Loaded Strawberry Horchata, Award-Winning Texas BBQ and Huge Cinnamon Rolls

Travel to Houston, Eagle Pass and San Antonio for great BBQ

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, David Elder, Texas, Sweets, Cheesecake, Eclipse, Eagle Pass, Houston Life, Houston Rodeo, Houston, BBQ, Ice Cream, Birria, Tacos, Cinnamon Rolls

SAN ANTONIOYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder talks with Eagle Pass mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. about BBQ, the upcoming eclipse celebration & the 57 South Music Fest.

Restaurants this week:

Choches BBQ & Bar

1995 N Veterans Blvd Ste A, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Choche's BBQ in Eagle Pass, TX (2024 KSAT 12)

Valero Texas Open - TPC San Antonio

23808 Resort Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78261

April 4-7, 2024 - Buy Tickets Now

2024 Valero Texas Open (2024 KSAT 12)

Taquitos El Jefe

11725 Palo Alto Rd, San Antonio, TX 78224

Taquitos El Jefe in San Antonio, TX (2024 KSAT 12)

J-Bar-M Barbecue

2201 Leeland St, Houston, TX 77003

J-Bar-M Barbecue in Houston, TX (2024 KSAT 12)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

email

facebook

twitter

instagram