Texas Eats: Duck Fat-Fried Chicken, Wurstfest Tour, and Brunch on the St. Mary’s Strip

You can watch "Texas Eats" on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes you to the North Side of San Antonio to try some authentic Mexican food from Panfila Cantina.
David samples dishes prepared by the chef and co-owner, Gabby Hinojosa, as the two sip on giant margaritas and share some laughs.
Next, David heads up to New Braunfels for the 10-day salute to sausage, Wurstfest.
David participates in a sausage-making demo, learns about the history and importance of Wurstfest, and of course, samples some amazing food.
Then, David heads to Olmos Park to sample some Mexican street food with a modern twist at Milpa at the Yard.
After that, it’s up to the Hill Country for some Mexican Seafood on Main St. in Fredericksburg at Nury’s on Main.
Then, David heats things up in the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen with a Shiner Beer Steamed Mussel recipe perfect for the upcoming holiday season.
Next, David takes a road trip to Dallas for some southern cuisine curated by celebrity chef, Tiffany Derry, at Root’s Southern Table.
David finishes things up off the St. Mary’s strip in San Antonio at one of San Antonio’s premiere brunch spots, Cullum’s Attaboy.
Shiner Beer Steamed Mussels
Ingredients
- 1 Fennel Bulb
- 1 White Onion
- 1 Shallot
- 3 cloves Garlic
- 2tbs Olive oil
- 2 Hot Italian Sausage or Chorizo
- 1 San Marzano Whole Tomatoes
- 2 lbs Live Mussels
- 4 bottles of Shiner Orale
- Baguette
- 4 packages of HEB Herb Butter
Directions
- Cut the fennel bulb from the stock and cut the root out
- Chop the fennel bulb, onion, shallot, and garlic
- Oil a stock pot and heat over medium heat
- Saute chopped veggies until softened
- Slice open two links of Italian sausage or chorizo and add to the stock pot
- Crush 2-3 San Marzano tomatoes into the stock pot
- Add 4 bottles of Shiner Orale to stock pot
- Stir mixture and heat to a boil
- Rinse the live mussels under cold water and debeard them if needed
- Add the mussels to the stock pot and bring back to a boil
- Once boiling, lower heat and add a lid to the pot
- Allow the mussels to steam with the lid on for 4 minutes
- Slice the baguette and drizzle with olive oil and salt
- Toast the baguette slices on grill or pan
- After 4 minutes, remove the pot from the heat
- Serve mussels in a bowl with sauce and baguette garnished with fennel
- Enjoy with a Shiner Holiday Cheer!
This Week’s Restaurants
Panfila Cantina
22250 Bulverde Rd #114, San Antonio, TX 78261
Wurstfest
78 Landa Park Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130
MILPA
5253 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
Nury’s on Main
319 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Root’s Southern Table
13050 Bee St Suit 160, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Cullum’s Attaboy
111 Kings Ct, San Antonio, TX 78212
