Texas Eats: Giant Chicken Parmesan, Hand-Pulled Noodles & Cajun Recipes

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to one of the newest restaurants at The Pearl in San Antonio, Arrosta.

Arrosta serves up rustic Italian favorites and house-made pasta. David dines on a gigantic chicken parmesan with the head chef, Robbie Nowlin, as the two discuss the ideas behind the menu.

Next, we head to downtown San Antonio for this week’s featured haunted restaurant, Guillermo’s.

David takes a spooky tour with the owner, Guillermo, himself and later shares some of the top items off the pizza and sandwich menu.

After that, David takes a road trip East to Pasadena for some hand-pulled noodles, house-made dumplings, and sweet bao buns at Noodle Master.

Next up, David tries out some brunch with a twist at one of Austin’s favorite diners, Phoebe’s Diner.

Then, David heats things up in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen with KSAT12 anchor Ursula Pari.

David and Ursula prepare Cheesy Cajun Shrimp and Grits, share some cooking techniques, and have some laughs.

Next, David heads to the North Side to pair Shiner Beer with some over-the-top chicken, duck, and quail dishes from Gold Feather.

David rounds things out with some Texas BBQ with an Asian twist at Blood Brothers BBQ.

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

Cheesy Cajun Shrimp & Grits

Ursula Pari's Cheesy Cajun Shrimp and Grits (KSAT12)

Ingredients:

Shrimp

Sausage

Celery

Onion

Garlic

Bell Pepper

Instant Grits

Cream Cheese

Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Stock

Cajun Seasoning

Directions:

Prepare the instant grits using chicken stock instead of water

Once the grits have solidified, stir in the cream cheese and cheddar cheese

Rough chop the celery, onion, garlic, and bell pepper

Slice the sausage

Devein and deshell the shrimp

Season shrimp with cajun seasoning

Heat a pan over medium-high heat and cook the sausage until done

Remove sausage from the pan

Add the shrimp to the pan and cook until opaque, about 3 minutes

Remove the shrimp from the pan

De-glaze pan with chicken stock

Add celery, onion, garlic, and bell pepper to the pan and cook until slightly softened

Add shrimp and sausage back to the pan and stir to combine

Plate cheesy grits with shrimp and sausage mixture on top

Enjoy!

Restaurants featured this week:

1803 Broadway Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78215

618 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

6823 Spencer Hwy Suite A, Pasadena, TX 77505

408 W 11th St, Austin, TX 78701

French Toast from Phoebe's Diner in Austin (KSAT12)

834 Northwest Loop 410 Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78216

5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401

