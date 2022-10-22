Texas Eats: Giant Chicken Parmesan, Hand-Pulled Noodles & Cajun Recipes

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest.
This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to one of the newest restaurants at The Pearl in San Antonio, Arrosta.
Arrosta serves up rustic Italian favorites and house-made pasta. David dines on a gigantic chicken parmesan with the head chef, Robbie Nowlin, as the two discuss the ideas behind the menu.
Next, we head to downtown San Antonio for this week’s featured haunted restaurant, Guillermo’s.
David takes a spooky tour with the owner, Guillermo, himself and later shares some of the top items off the pizza and sandwich menu.
After that, David takes a road trip East to Pasadena for some hand-pulled noodles, house-made dumplings, and sweet bao buns at Noodle Master.
Next up, David tries out some brunch with a twist at one of Austin’s favorite diners, Phoebe’s Diner.
Then, David heats things up in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen with KSAT12 anchor Ursula Pari.
David and Ursula prepare Cheesy Cajun Shrimp and Grits, share some cooking techniques, and have some laughs.
Next, David heads to the North Side to pair Shiner Beer with some over-the-top chicken, duck, and quail dishes from Gold Feather.
David rounds things out with some Texas BBQ with an Asian twist at Blood Brothers BBQ.
Cheesy Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Ingredients:
- Shrimp
- Sausage
- Celery
- Onion
- Garlic
- Bell Pepper
- Instant Grits
- Cream Cheese
- Cheddar Cheese
- Chicken Stock
- Cajun Seasoning
Directions:
- Prepare the instant grits using chicken stock instead of water
- Once the grits have solidified, stir in the cream cheese and cheddar cheese
- Rough chop the celery, onion, garlic, and bell pepper
- Slice the sausage
- Devein and deshell the shrimp
- Season shrimp with cajun seasoning
- Heat a pan over medium-high heat and cook the sausage until done
- Remove sausage from the pan
- Add the shrimp to the pan and cook until opaque, about 3 minutes
- Remove the shrimp from the pan
- De-glaze pan with chicken stock
- Add celery, onion, garlic, and bell pepper to the pan and cook until slightly softened
- Add shrimp and sausage back to the pan and stir to combine
- Plate cheesy grits with shrimp and sausage mixture on top
- Enjoy!
Restaurants featured this week:
Arrosta
1803 Broadway Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78215
Guillermo’s
618 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
Noodle Master
6823 Spencer Hwy Suite A, Pasadena, TX 77505
Phoebe’s Diner
408 W 11th St, Austin, TX 78701
Gold Feather
834 Northwest Loop 410 Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78216
Blood Bros. BBQ
5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
