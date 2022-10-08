Texas Eats: Award-Winning Fair Food, Spicy Bites & Shiner Beer Brats

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Boerne to try out some authentic pupusas and other Central American food at Casa Amaya Pupuseria.

Next, David kicks off the spooky season with this week’s haunted restaurant, Fluff’s Whitehouse, in Floresville.

After that, David hits the road to Houston to check out Star Pizza, an iconic pizza joint that’s been open since the 1970′s.

David then heats things up in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen with a Cheesy Shiner Beer Brat recipe.

Then, David heads back to Floresville to check out the giant burgers and chicken sandwiches on the menu at Fluff’s Whitehouse.

Next up, celebrity and San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira joins David on a quest to find the spiciest bites in the Alamo City at Wayne’s Wings.

David then rounds things out with a trip to the State Fair of Texas to try out some award-winning fair food.

Cheesy Shiner Brats

Ingredients:

3 cans Shiner Beer

6 Brats

White Onions

Chimmi Churri Seasoning

Olive Oil

Green Bell Pepper

Orange Bell Pepper

Yellow Bell Pepper

Poblano

Mushroom

Red Onion

Provolone Cheese Slices

Directions:

Add the Shiner beer to a saucepan

Slice the white onion and add to the saucepan

Add chimmi churri seasoning to the saucepan

Bring the liquid to a boil and add brats

Dice the remaining veggies

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat

Saute the diced veggies in the pan

Once brats have plumped up and cooked thoroughly, remove them from the saucepan

Skewer the brats together

Heat grill to 400°F

Place brats on the grill, occasionally flipping until grill marks form

Layer the provolone cheese slices over the brats

Spoon the sauteed veggies over the cheese

Close the lid of the grill and allow the cheese to melt

Remove the brats from the grill and slice them into bite-sized pieces

Enjoy!

Restaurants featured this week:

109 Waterview Pkwy SUITE 103, Boerne, TX 78006

Pupusa from Casa Amaya in Boerne (KSAT12)

1307 3rd St #1961, Floresville, TX 78114

Queso Bean Burger from Fluff's Whitehouse Cafe (KSAT12)

2111 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098

Star Pizza in Houston (KSAT12)

4453 Walzem Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218

Wayne's Wings in San Antonio (KSAT12)

