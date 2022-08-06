Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!

David’s first stop on this foodie adventure is at The Beignet Stand, just off Broadway Avenue in San Antonio. The Beignet Stand serves up all kinds of sweet and savory creations you must see to believe! David talks with the co-owner, Michael Grimes, about the food stand’s history and the inspiration behind the recipes.

After that, David heads to Houston for an authentic New York diner experience at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen! David sits down with the owner, Ziggy Gruber, to discuss the delicatessen’s history and take a look at a gigantic sandwich on the menu!

Next, things heat up in the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen with Chef Ceasar Zepeda, owner of Sangria on the Burg in San Antonio. Chef Ceasar shares a quick and easy recipe for his Green Spaghetti, a poblano chicken pasta you can make at home.

David then takes us to a San Antonio favorite burger joint, Big’z Burgers Joint, to try the Chalupa Burger and other juicy burger creations.

Then, David heads to East Texas to check out some of the enormous platters in Houston at Dot Coffee Shop. David sits with General Manager Angela Martinez as they sample giant omelets, huge juicy burgers, stacked pancakes and other diner staples served hot and fresh.

Next, it’s back to San Antonio for some more breakfast cuisine at local’s favorite, Panchos & Gringos. David sits with the owner, Sergio Calderon, as they tour the menu and get surprised by a seriously spicy salsa.

David rounds things out in Dallas at a Brazilian-style Pizzeria, Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine. David tries some unusual pizza combinations and shares some laughs with the co-owner, Vanderleia Mallmann.

This brand new episode of Texas Eats is undoubtedly one you don’t want to miss!

Chef Ceasar’s Green Spaghetti Recipe

Chef Ceasar’s Green Spaghetti recipe in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen (KSAT12)

Ingredients:

2 Chicken Breast

8 oz pasta

Chicken Marinade

Oil

Garlic

Cilantro

Salt & Pepper

Poblano Sauce:

3 Poblano

1/2 Onion

6 cloves Garlic

4 tbsp Butter

1 tbsp Chicken Base

1 tbsp Cumin

Salt & Pepper to taste

8 oz Cream Cheese

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

Oaxaca Cheese

Cilantro

Directions:

Marinate 2 chicken breasts in olive oil, garlic, cilantro, salt & pepper for 1 hour. Grill chicken until internal temperature of 165°.

Heat sauté pan over medium heat and combine poblano, onion, garlic, butter, chicken base, and cumin. Sauté until veggies are softened and onions are slightly translucent.

Add cream cheese and heavy cream into the sauté pan. Stir until cheese is melted and all ingredients have combined.

Transfer to a blender and blend leaving small chunks of poblano. Add cilantro at the end of blending.

Pour 1 cup of sauce into a heated sauté pan and simmer until slightly thickened.

Ad

Add one portion of cooked pasta into the pan and toss. Add fresh grated Oaxaca cheese and combine until thickened.

Top the pasta with sliced chicken breast and garnish with cilantro and queso fresco.

Enjoy!

Restaurants featured this week:

Cheeseburger Beignet at The Beignet Stand in San Antonio (KSAT12)

Fried Chicken Beignet at The Beignet Stand in San Antonio (KSAT12)

The Zellagabetsky Sandwich from Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Deli in Houston (KSAT12)

Kenny & Ziggys in Houston (KSAT12)

Chef Ceasar’s Green Spaghetti recipe in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen (KSAT12)

Smothered Pork Chops from Dot Coffee Shop in Houston (KSAT12)

Breakfast Platter from Dot Coffee Shop in Houston (KSAT12)

Pancakes at Panchos and Gringos Deli in San Antonio (KSAT12)

Pizza at DeLucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine, now open in Austin (KSAT12)

