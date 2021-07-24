Clear icon
Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 4: Donuts, French food, Philly cheesesteaks and more

This week’s Texas Eats takes you to the Texas Coast and up to the Hill Country for some exquisite bites

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 4: Donuts, French food, Philly cheesesteaks and more

KSAT’s David Elder takes you to a new River Walk restaurant, serving up some elevated Mexican cuisine.

Then we’re headed down to the coast for some unexpected authentic Philly Cheesesteaks! We’re off to Blanco for some handmade donut delights, a historic meat market in Castroville, and some then some fresh new takes on comfort food in the Hill Country. That, and so much more on this episode of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

About the Author:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

