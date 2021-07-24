Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 4: Donuts, French food, Philly cheesesteaks and more

KSAT’s David Elder takes you to a new River Walk restaurant, serving up some elevated Mexican cuisine.

Then we’re headed down to the coast for some unexpected authentic Philly Cheesesteaks! We’re off to Blanco for some handmade donut delights, a historic meat market in Castroville, and some then some fresh new takes on comfort food in the Hill Country. That, and so much more on this episode of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT: