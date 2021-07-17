Partly Cloudy icon
Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 3: From hot dogs and French cuisine to a swamp truck

This week’s Texas Eats travels from Houston to Blanco and everywhere in-between

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

If comfort food in the heart of the Hill Country sounds like your perfect weekend getaway, KSAT’s David Elder travels to Blanco and finds the perfect spot.

Then, we’re off to Fredericksburg for a swamp truck with REAL Cajun food! And in-between all that fun, we’re hitting Chicago hot dogs in San Antonio, Mon Chou Chou at The Pearl, and Gus’s Fried Chicken, plus some great Vietnamese cuisine. It’s a treat for your palate on this edition of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

