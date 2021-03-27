Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 22: Goldberg, Tacos and BBQ Chicken

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

In the twenty second episode, David Elder meets WWE Superstar Bill Goldberg and goes inside a legendary Tex-Mex joint that’s been serving San Antonio since 1937.

Past “Texas Eats” episodes are here:

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 21: White Claw, Pancakes and Brunch

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 20: Velvet Taco, Burgers and Cookies

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 19: Hot Dogs, Thai and Burgers

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 18: Pinkerton’s BBQ, Tapatios and a trip to Seguin

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 17: Texas BBQ, Brunch and Frozen Treats

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 16: Wild Brunch Items & Hot Chicken Sandwiches

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 15: Big burgers and seafood boils

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 14: Cheesecake and 13-pound Ramen Challenge

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 13: Flaco Jimenez, Pizza and Tacos

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 12: New Year, New Food

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 11: Juicy Burgers and Chicken Sandwiches

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 10: Best of Tamales & BBQ

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 9: Holiday eats

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 8: Hot chicken sandwiches

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 7: Cream puffs and tamales

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 6: Dia de Los Muertos

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 5: Halloween Eats

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 4: Tacos and Treats

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 3: Chicken and Camping

Texas Eats Season 2, Episode 1: Central Texas Eats

Texas Eats Episode 21: Wild about Food at the Snake Farm

Texas Eats Episode 20: Un-fore-gettable Restaurants

Texas Eats: Best Bites Episode 1

Wild about Food at the SA Zoo

SA Rodeo Eats

Central Texas BBQ

Tex-Mex in San Antonio

Texas German food in New Braunfels

All things brunch

Beer, wings and more: Getting ready for the big game

Texas Eats Ep. 15: Zoom Edition

“Texas Eats” is a spin-off of the ever-popular "SA Live,” which has won in the ratings race since the first day it launched nearly five years ago.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m., or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

